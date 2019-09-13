U.S. Import Prices Fell in August

By David Harrison and Harriet Torry



WASHINGTON-Prices for foreign-made goods imported to the U.S. fell 0.5% in August from July, the Labor Department said Friday. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected a 0.4% decline.

--Prices for petroleum imports fell 4.8%, while prices for nonpetroleum imports were flat.

--Export prices fell 0.6%.

--Revised data show a 0.1% increase in import prices in July from June versus an initially reported increase of 0.2%.

--The data are not adjusted for seasonality and do not include taxes, such as tariffs.

--Tariffs can push import prices up by prompting U.S. importers to source from more expensive suppliers, or down by pressuring suppliers in countries targeted by tariffs to lower their prices.

The Labor Department report on import and export prices can be accessed at: http://www.bls.gov/news.release/ximpim.toc.htm.