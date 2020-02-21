Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S., India at odds over trade as Trump heads for encounter with Modi - U.S. officials

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/21/2020 | 09:07pm EST
U.S. President Trump meets with India's Prime Minister Modi on sidelines of U.N. General Assembly in New York City

Trump administration officials on Friday acknowledged that U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to India next week will not result in even a limited trade deal, saying they still have major concerns over India's trade barriers.

Hopes that the world's two largest democracies could negotiate a "confidence building" deal in time for Trump's arrival Monday on a two-day visit have faded in recent days as differences over agriculture, medical devices, digital trade and proposed new tariffs fester, according to business groups.

U.S. concerns that led last year to the suspension of India's tariff free access for some $5.6 billion in exports under the 1970s-era Generalized System of Preferences still remain, a senior Trump administration official told reporters on a conference call.

"We do want to make sure that we get this balance right. We want to address a lot of concerns and we're not quite there yet," the official said, adding that Trump will likely discuss these concerns with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Trade talks will continue, but new Indian tariff proposals aimed at strengthening the country's "Make in India" domestic manufacturing push have made them more difficult, the official said.

Apart from growing protectionism, the Trump visit comes against the backdrop of India's multibillion-dollar purchase of a Russian missile shield system, which added friction to its ties with Washington.

India in its Feb. 1 budget proposal announced new import tariffs on medical devices, walnuts, toys, electronics and other products in a move aimed at reducing imports from China but affecting many U.S. firms.

The new tariffs surprised U.S. negotiators, especially as they were working with Indian counterparts to reduce the impact of India's price controls on U.S. medical devices such as cardiac stents and knee implants.

"We will be discussing those concerns and what we see an increase in barriers not a decrease. This will certainly come up among the leaders," the U.S. official said.

The official did not completely rule out any trade related announcements during the trip, but said this was "really wholly dependent on what the Indians are prepared to do."

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, who has been leading the trade discussions, will not be among the U.S. delegation accompanying Trump, the official said. Earlier this month, Lighthizer cancelled a trip to India to work out a package, even as India made some new proposals to improve U.S. dairy and poultry access.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is joining the trip, which will include announcements of commercial transactions in the energy and defence sectors, the officials said.

The United States is India's second-largest trade partner after China, and bilateral goods and services trade climbed to a record $142.6 billion in 2018. The United States had a $23.2 billion goods trade deficit in 2019 with India, its 9th largest trading partner in goods.

By David Lawder

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
09:54pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Trade momentum remains unscathed
PU
09:07pU.S., India at odds over trade as Trump heads for encounter with Modi - U.S. officials
RE
08:40pWells Fargo to pay $3 bln for fake accounts
RE
08:27pMorgan Stanley to get $375 million termination fee if E*Trade walks away from deal
RE
08:01pCHINA CENTRAL BANK VICE GOVERNOR : Coronavirus' impact on China's economy short-term, limited - state media
RE
07:45pU.S. SEC probes Altria's investment in Juul
RE
07:42pWells Fargo to pay $3 billion to U.S., admits pressuring workers in fake-accounts scandal
RE
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:15pHorizons ETFs Announces February 2020 Distributions for Certain ETFs
AQ
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Morgan Stanley to get $375 million termination fee if E*Trade walks away from deal
2STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP. : STAR BULK CARRIERS : UPDATE ON NUMBER OF OUTSTANDING SHARES
3EBAY INC. : EBAY : in discussions with multiple parties for sale of classified business
4John Knox Village (JKV) is the First Senior Community in South Florida to Partner with MyndVR, Implementing..
5FSCT FINAL DEADLINE: Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Final Deadline in Securities Class Action Laws..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group