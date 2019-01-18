Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. Industrial Production Expanded at the End of 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/18/2019 | 09:31am EST

By Sharon Nunn and Josh Mitchell

WASHINGTON--U.S. industrial output rose in December because of broad-based gains in the manufacturing and mining industries.

Industrial production, a measure of factory, mining and utility output, increased a seasonally adjusted 0.3% in December from the prior month, the Federal Reserve said Friday. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected a 0.2% gain for December.

From a year earlier, industrial production rose 4% in December.

Output at U.S. factories, which accounts for about 75% of the nation's total industrial output, grew 1.1% last month, the biggest gain since February. Within the industry, output rose broadly across production categories, including vehicles and car parts, appliances and clothing.

Mining output, which represents a smaller slice of overall production, increased 1.5% despite recent energy price volatility. Utility production, meanwhile, declined 6.3% from November, largely due to "warmer-than-usual temperatures," which "lowered the demand for heating," according to the Fed's report.

Capacity utilization, which reflects how much industries are producing compared with what they could potentially produce, rose by 0.1 percentage point to 78.7% in December. Capacity utilization has remained below long-run averages. Economists had expected utilization of 78.5%.

Manufacturing production has been rising since mid-2016, when rising oil prices helped reverse a hit to U.S. energy production. The recent upward trend could change soon, as energy prices have been falling.

The tax cuts passed in late 2017 were meant to spur demand for U.S.-made products, via business investment and larger paychecks for Americans. The government also ramped up its defense spending this year, buying more manufactured goods.

Still, a few other manufacturing reports published recently that were weaker, along with slowing global growth, trade disputes, market volatility, and the partial government shutdown, have unsettled investors. In response to economic and market uncertainties, Federal Reserve officials have said they will be patient before raising short-term interest rates again.

Write to Sharon Nunn at sharon.nunn@wsj.com and Josh Mitchell at josh.mitchell@wsj.com.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:02aUNITED STATES : Prelim University of Michigan consumer sentiment worse than estimates at 90.7
10:00aOil climbs as OPEC output drop eases concerns about glut
RE
09:57aTake Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
RE
09:54aGREECE : EUR 255m EIB support to the upgrade of Greek national electricity network
PU
09:37aTSX opens higher on gains in energy shares
RE
09:36aDaily bitcoin transactions on darknet markets doubled throughout 2018 - report
RE
09:34aWall Street opens higher on trade hopes, upbeat manufacturing data
RE
09:31aU.S. Industrial Production Expanded at the End of 2018
DJ
09:27aFed's Williams says rate policy must be patient, data dependent
RE
09:25aCanada Inflation Unexpectedly Accelerated in December -- Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NETFLIX : Netflix forecast misses Wall Street view, shares dip
2SOPHOS GROUP PLC : SOPHOS : Q3 FY'19 Trading Statement
3DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : Trump-Deutsche Bank links in sights of U.S. House investigators
4UNITED STATES OIL FUND LP (ETF) : UNITED STATES OIL FUND LP ETF : Bad bets on oil, gas spark wave of energy-fu..
5WACKER CHEMIE AG : WACKER CHEMIE AG: EBITDA for 2018 expected to be below guidance due to still outstanding in..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.