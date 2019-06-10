Log in
U.S. Inflation Expectations Decline to Lowest Level Since Late 2017, N.Y. Fed Says

06/10/2019 | 11:19am EDT

By Michael S. Derby

Inflation expectations are continuing to fall, in what is likely to be a worrisome development for the Federal Reserve as it contemplates whether or not it should lower its short-term rate target.

The New York Fed reported on Monday in its Survey of Consumer Expectations that the public expects to see slower increases in price pressures over coming years. At the one year horizon, the survey found an expected 2.5% gain, with a 2.6% gain seen three years from now. Both numbers were down by 0.1% percentage point from April and represent the lowest readings since late 2017, the bank said.

The Fed cares about inflation expectations because it believes where the public sees inflation going in the future exerts a strong influence on where it is now. The Fed has been contending with a persistent shortfall in inflation relative to its 2% target since adopting that goal.

Other measures of expected inflation are also softening. For example, the market-based five-year, five-year forward inflation expectation rate has been below 2% since early May, signaling investors and others are losing confidence price pressures will be moving higher.

To make matters worse, actual inflation has weakened this year rather than picked up, as officials had expected. In March, the Fed's preferred price pressure gauge, the personal-consumption expenditures price index, was up 1.5% from a year ago, and by 1.6% with food and energy factors taken out.

Fed officials have dismissed this year's inflation weakness as a temporary phenomenon, and they expect to see price pressures rise. "I expect inflation, you know, to move gradually back up to 2%," New York Fed leader John Williams said last Thursday.

Officials' confidence that inflation will rise, even as expectations of future price gains wilt, is in large part tied up in the continuing strength of the job market -- and from the performance of alternative inflation measures like one produced by the Dallas Fed. That bank's Trimmed-Mean PCE, which seeks to measure underlying inflation trends, was up by 2% in March, and it has been less volatile than other data, and closer to the Fed's goal, for some time.

(More to come)

