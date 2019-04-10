U.S. Inflation Stayed Tame in March--Update

By Sarah Chaney

U.S. consumer prices rose more than usual in March, driven by an increase in volatile oil prices that masked moderate underlying price pressures.

The consumer-price index, which measures what Americans pay for household items and services such as fresh fruit or lawn care, increased 0.41% in March from the prior month, the Labor Department said Wednesday. Rising prices for energy and food helped push the annual headline inflation measure up to 1.86% in March from 1.50% in February.

Excluding the volatile food-and-energy categories, so-called core prices rose 0.15% from February, another soft gain. Core prices were up 2.04% on the year, the slowest annual pace since early 2018. One reason: a drop in apparel prices, which may have been affected by a new data-collection method used by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

"Overall we continue to see pretty tame inflation," said Sarah House, economist at Wells Fargo. "It's tough to see core inflation breaking meaningfully higher from here."

Signs of moderating inflation emerged across several categories. Airfares declined 0.6% on the month, while prices for used cars and trucks fell 0.4%.

Apparel prices declined 1.9% in March from February. A major retailer reported its own transaction prices, and these prices, rather than Labor Department surveyor estimates, were included in the published price index for the first time in March. This could have made seasonal adjustments in the apparel category less accurate, said Steve Reed, a Labor Department economist.

Some price categories strengthened in March. Rent inflation, which had cooled over the last year, accelerated to 0.4% in March. Prices for food at home were also firm in March, continuing a string of higher readings.

"Those Whole Foods price cuts aren't filtering through quite yet," Ms. House said.

Separate data showed inflation ate into wage gains in March. After adjusting for the fresh inflation data, average hourly earnings fell a seasonally adjusted 0.3% from February. They were up 1.3% from a year earlier, a deceleration from recent months. Much of the weakness in so-called real earnings was likely due to the rise in energy and food prices.

Tame core inflation likely keeps the Federal Reserve on track to remain patient in interest-rate decisions.

The Fed follows the consumer-price index for clues about the trajectory of inflation, though the central bank's inflation target of 2% is tied to a separate measure, the Commerce Department's price index for personal-consumption expenditures. The consumer-price index tends to run a bit higher than the personal-consumption index, but both gauges generally follow the same path.

The price index for personal-consumption expenditures fell 0.06% in January from December and was up just 1.37% from a year earlier. The figures were released with a lag due to the partial government shutdown.

Low inflation has helped support the Fed's plans to take a patient approach in policy decisions, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said at a press conference in March.

"What I see is inflation that's close to 2% but that sort of keeps bumping up against 2% and then maybe moving back down a little bit," Mr. Powell said. "I don't feel that we have kind of convincingly achieved our 2% mandate in a symmetrical way."

