Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. Inflation Stayed Tame in March--Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/10/2019 | 12:45pm EDT

By Sarah Chaney

U.S. consumer prices rose more than usual in March, driven by an increase in volatile oil prices that masked moderate underlying price pressures.

The consumer-price index, which measures what Americans pay for household items and services such as fresh fruit or lawn care, increased 0.41% in March from the prior month, the Labor Department said Wednesday. Rising prices for energy and food helped push the annual headline inflation measure up to 1.86% in March from 1.50% in February.

Excluding the volatile food-and-energy categories, so-called core prices rose 0.15% from February, another soft gain. Core prices were up 2.04% on the year, the slowest annual pace since early 2018. One reason: a drop in apparel prices, which may have been affected by a new data-collection method used by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

"Overall we continue to see pretty tame inflation," said Sarah House, economist at Wells Fargo. "It's tough to see core inflation breaking meaningfully higher from here."

Signs of moderating inflation emerged across several categories. Airfares declined 0.6% on the month, while prices for used cars and trucks fell 0.4%.

Apparel prices declined 1.9% in March from February. A major retailer reported its own transaction prices, and these prices, rather than Labor Department surveyor estimates, were included in the published price index for the first time in March. This could have made seasonal adjustments in the apparel category less accurate, said Steve Reed, a Labor Department economist.

Some price categories strengthened in March. Rent inflation, which had cooled over the last year, accelerated to 0.4% in March. Prices for food at home were also firm in March, continuing a string of higher readings.

"Those Whole Foods price cuts aren't filtering through quite yet," Ms. House said.

Separate data showed inflation ate into wage gains in March. After adjusting for the fresh inflation data, average hourly earnings fell a seasonally adjusted 0.3% from February. They were up 1.3% from a year earlier, a deceleration from recent months. Much of the weakness in so-called real earnings was likely due to the rise in energy and food prices.

Tame core inflation likely keeps the Federal Reserve on track to remain patient in interest-rate decisions.

The Fed follows the consumer-price index for clues about the trajectory of inflation, though the central bank's inflation target of 2% is tied to a separate measure, the Commerce Department's price index for personal-consumption expenditures. The consumer-price index tends to run a bit higher than the personal-consumption index, but both gauges generally follow the same path.

The price index for personal-consumption expenditures fell 0.06% in January from December and was up just 1.37% from a year earlier. The figures were released with a lag due to the partial government shutdown.

Low inflation has helped support the Fed's plans to take a patient approach in policy decisions, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said at a press conference in March.

"What I see is inflation that's close to 2% but that sort of keeps bumping up against 2% and then maybe moving back down a little bit," Mr. Powell said. "I don't feel that we have kind of convincingly achieved our 2% mandate in a symmetrical way."

Write to Sarah Chaney at sarah.chaney@wsj.com

Write to Sarah Chaney at sarah.chaney@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.01% 71.68 Delayed Quote.30.51%
WELLS FARGO -1.39% 47.4433 Delayed Quote.4.47%
WTI 0.70% 64.61 Delayed Quote.39.60%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:08pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Department of Global Communications to Host First Ever Model United Nations Youth Summit at New York Headquarters, 12 April
PU
01:08pSTATEMENT : Major Food Companies Urge U.S. Government to Adopt Policies to Reduce Emissions
PU
01:04pECB's Draghi whets investor appetite for more action
RE
12:58pUNITED STATES MINT : 2019 United States Mint Silver Proof Set® Available on April 17
PU
12:58pDON BEYER : House Delegation Introduces Bipartisan Bill to Invest in Coal Country
PU
12:45pCURRENCIES : Euro Pares Early Session Losses After ECB Meeting; Market Awaits EU Summit Outcome
DJ
12:45pU.S. Inflation Stayed Tame in March--Update
DJ
12:42pEUROPE : European stocks tick up post ECB decision, banks fall
RE
12:41pDovish ECB Draghi drags down euro zone bond yields, euro
RE
12:39pDutch MPs - Shell must attend hearing on tax avoidance
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Uber, Airbus, Ford, StanChart
2DANONE : DANONE : Yogurt Market Curdles as Choices Multiply
3RAKUTEN INC : RAKUTEN : Notice Regarding On-site Inspection by the Fair Trade Commission
4DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Deutsche Leaves Investors in Lurch -- WSJ
5APPLE : APPLE : March mobile phone shipments to China fall 6 percent as economy slows

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About