U S International Trade Commission : Acetone from Belgium, Korea, Singapore, South Africa, and Spain

04/04/2019 | 11:52am EDT

USITC VOTES TO CONTINUE INVESTIGATIONS ON ACETONE

FROM BELGIUM, KOREA, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, AND SPAIN AND TERMINATES THE INVESTIGATION ON SAUDI ARABIA

The United States International Trade Commission (USITC) today determined that there is a reasonable indication that a U.S. industry is materially injured by reason of imports of acetone from Belgium, Korea, Singapore, South Africa, and Spain that are allegedly sold in the United States at less than fair value. The Commission terminated the antidumping duty investigation of acetone from Saudi Arabia.

Chairman David S. Johanson and Commissioners Irving A. Williamson, Meredith M. Broadbent, Rhonda K. Schmidtlein, and Jason E. Kearns voted in the affirmative on acetone from Belgium, Korea, Singapore, South Africa, and Spain.

As a result of the Commission's affirmative determinations, the U.S. Department of Commerce will continue with its antidumping duty investigations concerning imports of this product from Belgium, Korea, Singapore, South Africa, and Spain. Additionally the antidumping duty investigation of this product from Saudi Arabia is terminated.

The Commission's public report Acetone from Belgium, Korea, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, and Spain (Inv. Nos. 731-TA-1435-1440 (Preliminary), USITC Publication 4884, April 2019) will contain the views of the Commission and information developed during the investigations.

The report will be available after May 3, 2019; when available, it may be accessed on the USITC website at: http://pubapps.usitc.gov/applications/publogs/qry_publication_loglist.asp.

UNITED STATES INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION

Washington, DC 20436

FACTUAL HIGHLIGHTS

Acetone from Belgium, Korea, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, and Spain

Investigation Nos.: 731-TA-1435-1440 (Preliminary)

Product Description: Acetone, also known as dimethyl ketone, propan-2-one, or 2-propanone, among other names, is an organic chemical with the formula (CH3)2CO. Acetone is used both as a chemical intermediate in the production of other chemicals (e.g., plastics and pharmaceuticals) and as a solvent.

Status of Proceedings:

1. Type of investigation: Preliminary phase antidumping duty investigations.

2. Petitioners: AdvanSix Inc., Parsippany, NJ; Altivia Petrochemicals, LLC, Haverhill, OH; and Olin Corporation, Clayton, MO.

3. USITC Institution Date: Tuesday, February 19, 2019.

4. USITC Conference Date: Tuesday, March 12, 2019.

5. USITC Vote Date: Thursday, April 4, 2019.

6. USITC Notification to Commerce Date: Friday, April 5, 2019.

U.S. Industry in 2018:

1. Number of U.S. producers: 7

2. Location of producers' plants: Alabama, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, and West Virginia.

3. Production and related workers: 560.

4. U.S. producers' U.S. shipments: $871.1 million.

5. Apparent U.S. consumption: $1,053.8 million.

6. Ratio of subject imports to apparent U.S. consumption: 17.3.

U.S. Imports in 2018:

1. Subject imports: $182.7 million.

2. Nonsubject imports: $6.3 million.

3. Leading import sources: Belgium, Korea, South Africa, and Spain.

Disclaimer

U.S. International Trade Commission published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 15:51:11 UTC
