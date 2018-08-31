Log in
U S International Trade Commission : Forged Steel Fittings from Taiwan Injure U.S. Industry, Says USITC

08/31/2018 | 07:37pm CEST

The United States International Trade Commission (USITC) today determined that a U.S. industry is materially injured by reason of imports of forged steel fittings from Taiwan that the U.S. Department of Commerce (Commerce) has determined are sold in the United States at less than fair value.

Chairman David S. Johanson and Commissioners Irving A. Williamson, Meredith M. Broadbent, Rhonda K. Schmidtlein, and Jason E. Kearns voted in the affirmative.

As a result of the USITC's affirmative determination, Commerce will issue antidumping duties on imports of these products from Taiwan.

The Commission's public report Forged Steel Fittings from Taiwan (Inv. No. 731-TA-1396 (Final), USITC Publication 4823, September 2018) will contain the views of the Commission and information developed during the investigation.

The report will be available by October 5, 2018; when available, it may be accessed on the USITC website at: http://pubapps.usitc.gov/applications/publogs/qry_publication_loglist.asp.

UNITED STATES INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION
Washington, DC 20436

FACTUAL HIGHLIGHTS

Forged Steel Fittings from Taiwan
Investigation No. 731-TA-1396 (Final)

Product Description: The merchandise covered by this investigation is carbon and alloy forged steel fittings (FSF); available in a variety of shapes (including but not limited to elbows, tees, crosses, laterals, couplings, reducers, caps, plugs, bushings, unions, and outlets); either finished or unfinished; whether or not having threaded, socket weld, or other end connections; regardless of nominal pipe size, pressure rating, and wall thickness; and whether or not heat treated. These fittings are produced by forging from cast steel blanks or machining from bar stock or seamless tubular steel products. Specifically excluded are stainless steel fittings; butt-weld fittings, outlets, and nipples; and all fittings with a maximum pressure ratings of 300 pounds or less. FSF are utilized in oil and gas piping systems, chemical and petrochemical plants, electric-power generating plants, and industrial piping systems for distributing liquids and gasses under high pressure or that are corrosive.

Status of Proceedings:

1. Type of investigation: Final antidumping investigation.
2. Petitioners: Bonney Forge Corp., Mount Union, Pennsylvania; and the United Steel, Paper and Forestry, Rubber, Manufacturing, Energy, Allied Industrial and Service Workers International Union (USW), Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
3. USITC Institution Date: October 5, 2017.
4. USITC Hearing Date: August 2, 2018.
5. USITC Vote Date: August 31, 2018.
6. USITC Notification to Commerce Date: September 14, 2018.

U.S. Industry in 2017:

1. Number of U.S. producers: 4.
2. Location of producers' plants: Louisiana, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Texas.
3. Production and related workers: [1]
4. U.S. producers' U.S. shipments: 1
5. Apparent U.S. consumption: 1
6. Ratio of subject imports to apparent U.S. consumption: 1

U.S. Imports in 2017:

1. Subject imports: $32.0 million.
2. Nonsubject imports: 1
3. Leading import source: Taiwan, China, and Italy.

[1] Withheld to avoid disclosure of business proprietary information.

Disclaimer

U.S. International Trade Commission published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2018 17:36:02 UTC
