U S International Trade Commission : Stainless Steel Flanges from India Injure U.S. Industry, Says USITC

09/18/2018 | 10:33pm CEST

The United States International Trade Commission (USITC) today determined that a U.S. industry is materially injured by reason of imports of stainless steel flanges from India that the U.S. Department of Commerce (Commerce) has determined are subsidized and sold in the United States at less than fair value.

Chairman David S. Johanson and Commissioners Irving A. Williamson, Meredith M. Broadbent, Rhonda K. Schmidtlein, and Jason E. Kearns voted in the affirmative.

As a result of the USITC's affirmative determinations, Commerce will issue antidumping and countervailing duty orders on imports of this product from India.

The Commission also made negative findings concerning critical circumstances with regard to imports of this product from India. As a result, imports of stainless steel flanges from India will not be subject to retroactive antidumping or countervailing duties.

The Commission's public report Stainless Steel Flanges from India (Inv. Nos. 701-TA-586 and 731-TA-1384 (Final), USITC Publication 4828, September 2018) will contain the views of the Commission and information developed during the investigations.

The report will be available by October 19, 2018; when available, it may be accessed on the USITC website at: http://pubapps.usitc.gov/applications/publogs/qry_publication_loglist.asp.

UNITED STATES INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION
Washington, DC 20436

FACTUAL HIGHLIGHTS

Stainless Steel Flanges from India
Investigation Nos. 701-TA-586 and 731-TA-1384 (Final)

Product Description: The stainless steel flanges subject to these investigations are forged and can be finished, semifinished, or unfinished. Subject flanges are made from stainless steel and are generally manufactured to, but not limited to, the material specification of ASTM/ASME A/SA182 or comparable domestic or foreign specifications. Subject stainless steel flanges meet the sizes and description standards for all pressure classes of ASME B16.5 and range in size from one-half inch to 24 inches in nominal pipe size. Stainless steel flanges are used to connect stainless steel pipe sections and piping components (valves, pumps, tanks, and other equipment) to form a piping system. Stainless steel flanges are usually welded or screwed to the ends of pipes or other equipment requiring a connection and are joined to each other by bolting. Forged stainless steel flanges are a component of stainless steel process piping in oil and gas refineries, nuclear power plants, chemical synthesis plants, paper mills, food processing facilities, and other applications where cleanliness and corrosion resistance are required and in electric power-generating plants where their high-temperature properties are needed.

Status of Proceedings:

1. Type of investigations: Final phase antidumping and countervailing duty investigations.
2. Petitioners: Core Pipe Products, Inc., Carol Stream, IL; and Maass Flange Corporation, Houston, TX.
3. USITC Institution Date: August 16, 2017.
4. USITC Hearing Date: April 10, 2018.
5. USITC Vote Date: September 18, 2018.
6. USITC Notification to Commerce Date: September 28, 2018.

U.S. Industry in 2017:

1. Number of U.S. producers: 5.
2. Location of producers' plants: Illinois, Michigan, and Texas.
3. Production and related workers: 218.
4. U.S. producers' U.S. shipments: [1
5. Apparent U.S. consumption: 1
6. Ratio of subject imports to apparent U.S. consumption: 1

U.S. Imports in 2017:

1. Subject imports: $77.8 million (China and India).
2. Nonsubject imports: $61.7 million.
3. Leading import sources: India, China, Canada, Philippines, and Mexico (in terms of total quantity).

[1] Withheld to avoid disclosure of business proprietary information.

Disclaimer

U.S. International Trade Commission published this content on 18 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2018 20:32:03 UTC
