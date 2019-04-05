U S International Trade Commission : USITC Votes To Continue Investigations On Carbon and Alloy Steel Threaded Rod From China, India, Taiwan, and Thailand

The United States International Trade Commission (USITC) today determined that there is a reasonable indication that a U.S. industry is materially injured by reason of imports of carbon and alloy steel threaded rod from China, India, Taiwan, and Thailand that are allegedly sold in the United States at less than fair value and subsidized by the governments of China and India.

Chairman David S. Johanson and Commissioners Irving A. Williamson, Meredith M. Broadbent, Rhonda K. Schmidtlein, and Jason E. Kearns voted in the affirmative.

As a result of the Commission's affirmative determinations, the U.S. Department of Commerce will continue with its antidumping and countervailing duty investigations concerning imports of this product from China, India, Taiwan, and Thailand.

The Commission's public report Carbon and Alloy Steel Threaded Rod from China, India, Taiwan, and Thailand (Inv. Nos. 701-TA-618-619 and 731-TA-1441-1444 (Preliminary), USITC Publication 4885, April 2019) will contain the views of the Commission and information developed during the investigations.

The report will be available after May 6, 2019; when available, it may be accessed on the USITC website at: http://pubapps.usitc.gov/applications/publogs/qry_publication_loglist.asp.