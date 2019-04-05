Log in
U S International Trade Commission : USITC Votes To Continue Investigations On Carbon and Alloy Steel Threaded Rod From China, India, Taiwan, and Thailand

04/05/2019

The United States International Trade Commission (USITC) today determined that there is a reasonable indication that a U.S. industry is materially injured by reason of imports of carbon and alloy steel threaded rod from China, India, Taiwan, and Thailand that are allegedly sold in the United States at less than fair value and subsidized by the governments of China and India.

Chairman David S. Johanson and Commissioners Irving A. Williamson, Meredith M. Broadbent, Rhonda K. Schmidtlein, and Jason E. Kearns voted in the affirmative.

As a result of the Commission's affirmative determinations, the U.S. Department of Commerce will continue with its antidumping and countervailing duty investigations concerning imports of this product from China, India, Taiwan, and Thailand.

The Commission's public report Carbon and Alloy Steel Threaded Rod from China, India, Taiwan, and Thailand (Inv. Nos. 701-TA-618-619 and 731-TA-1441-1444 (Preliminary), USITC Publication 4885, April 2019) will contain the views of the Commission and information developed during the investigations.

The report will be available after May 6, 2019; when available, it may be accessed on the USITC website at: http://pubapps.usitc.gov/applications/publogs/qry_publication_loglist.asp.

UNITED STATES INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION

Washington, DC 20436

FACTUAL HIGHLIGHTS

Carbon and Alloy Steel Threaded Rod from China, India, Taiwan, and Thailand

Investigation Nos.: 701-TA-618-619 and 731-TA-1441-1444 (Preliminary)

Product Description: Steel threaded rod is certain threaded rod, bar, or studs, of carbon or alloy steel, having a solid, circular cross section of any diameter, in any straight length. Steel threaded rod is normally drawn, cold‐rolled, threaded, and straightened, or it may be hot‐rolled. In addition, the steel threaded rod, bar, or studs subject to these investigations are non‐headed and threaded along greater than 25 percent of their total actual length. A variety of finishes or coatings, such as plain oil finish as a temporary rust protectant, zinc coating (i.e., galvanized, whether by electroplating or hot‐dipping), paint, and other similar finishes and coatings, may be applied to the merchandise.

Status of Proceedings:

1. Type of investigation: Preliminary phase antidumping duty and countervailing duty investigations.

2. Petitioners: Vulcan Threaded Products Inc., Pelham, Alabama.

3. USITC Institution Date: Thursday, February 21, 2019.

4. USITC Conference Date: Thursday, March 14, 2019.

5. USITC Vote Date: Friday, April 5, 2019.

6. USITC Notification to Commerce Date: Monday, April 8, 2019.

U.S. Industry in 2018:

1. Number of U.S. producers: 7.

2. Location of producers' plants: Alabama, California, Colorado, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

3. Production and related workers: 293.

4. U.S. producers' U.S. shipments: $120.2 million.

5. Apparent U.S. consumption: $270.8 million.

6. Ratio of subject imports to apparent U.S. consumption: 50.9 percent.

U.S. Imports in 2018:

1. Subject imports: $137.9 million.

2. Nonsubject imports: $12.8 million.

3. Leading import sources: China, India, Taiwan, and Thailand.

Disclaimer

U.S. International Trade Commission published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 18:57:04 UTC
