U S International Trade Commission : USITC Votes to Continue Investigations of Strontium Chromate from Austria and France

The United States International Trade Commission (USITC) today determined that there is a reasonable indication that a U.S. industry is materially injured by reason of imports of strontium chromate from Austria and France that are allegedly sold in the United States at less than fair value.

Chairman David S. Johanson and Commissioners Irving A. Williamson, Meredith M. Broadbent, Rhonda K. Schmidtlein, and Jason E. Kearns voted in the affirmative.

As a result of the Commission's affirmative determinations, the U.S. Department of Commerce will continue with its antidumping duty investigations concerning imports of this product from Austria and France, with its preliminary antidumping duty determinations due on or about February 12, 2019.

The Commission's public report Strontium Chromate from Austria and France (Inv. Nos. 731-TA-1422-1423 (Preliminary), USITC Publication 4836, October 2018) will contain the views of the Commission and information developed during the investigations.

The report will be available after November 19, 2018; when available, it may be accessed on the USITC website at: http://pubapps.usitc.gov/applications/publogs/qry_publication_loglist.asp .

FACTUAL HIGHLIGHTS

Strontium Chromate from Austria and France

Investigation Nos. 731-TA-1422-1423 (Preliminary)

Product Description: Strontium chromate is a yellow granular powder with the chemical formula SrCrO 4 . The powder can be blended in a variety of solutions to form a paste. Strontium chromate includes both powder and blends that contain 15 percent or more of strontium chromate by total formula weight. Strontium chromate is primarily used in paints and coatings as a corrosion inhibitor for commercial and military aircraft and ground vehicles, metal coils, and other durable goods.

Status of Proceedings:

1. Type of investigation: Preliminary phase antidumping duty investigations.

2. Petitioner: WPC Technologies, Oak Creek, WI.

3. USITC Institution Date: Wednesday, September 5, 2018.

4. USITC Conference Date: Wednesday, September 26, 2018.

5. USITC Vote Date: Friday, October 19, 2018.

6. USITC Notification to Commerce Date: Monday, October 22, 2018.

U.S. Industry in 2017:

1. Number of U.S. producers: 1.

2. Location of producer's plants: Wisconsin.

3. Leading import sources: Austria and France.