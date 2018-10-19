Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U S International Trade Commission : USITC Votes to Continue Investigations of Strontium Chromate from Austria and France

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/19/2018 | 07:13pm CEST

The United States International Trade Commission (USITC) today determined that there is a reasonable indication that a U.S. industry is materially injured by reason of imports of strontium chromate from Austria and France that are allegedly sold in the United States at less than fair value.

Chairman David S. Johanson and Commissioners Irving A. Williamson, Meredith M. Broadbent, Rhonda K. Schmidtlein, and Jason E. Kearns voted in the affirmative.

As a result of the Commission's affirmative determinations, the U.S. Department of Commerce will continue with its antidumping duty investigations concerning imports of this product from Austria and France, with its preliminary antidumping duty determinations due on or about February 12, 2019.

The Commission's public report Strontium Chromate from Austria and France (Inv. Nos. 731-TA-1422-1423 (Preliminary), USITC Publication 4836, October 2018) will contain the views of the Commission and information developed during the investigations.

The report will be available after November 19, 2018; when available, it may be accessed on the USITC website at: http://pubapps.usitc.gov/applications/publogs/qry_publication_loglist.asp.

UNITED STATES INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION
Washington, DC 20436

FACTUAL HIGHLIGHTS

Strontium Chromate from Austria and France
Investigation Nos. 731-TA-1422-1423 (Preliminary)

Product Description: Strontium chromate is a yellow granular powder with the chemical formula SrCrO4. The powder can be blended in a variety of solutions to form a paste. Strontium chromate includes both powder and blends that contain 15 percent or more of strontium chromate by total formula weight. Strontium chromate is primarily used in paints and coatings as a corrosion inhibitor for commercial and military aircraft and ground vehicles, metal coils, and other durable goods.

Status of Proceedings:

1. Type of investigation: Preliminary phase antidumping duty investigations.
2. Petitioner: WPC Technologies, Oak Creek, WI.
3. USITC Institution Date: Wednesday, September 5, 2018.
4. USITC Conference Date: Wednesday, September 26, 2018.
5. USITC Vote Date: Friday, October 19, 2018.
6. USITC Notification to Commerce Date: Monday, October 22, 2018.

U.S. Industry in 2017:

1. Number of U.S. producers: 1.
2. Location of producer's plants: Wisconsin.
3. Production and related workers: [1]
4. U.S. producers' U.S. shipments: 1
5. Apparent U.S. consumption: 1
6. Ratio of subject imports to apparent U.S. consumption: 1

U.S. Imports in 2017:

1. Subject imports: 1
2. Nonsubject imports: 1
3. Leading import sources: Austria and France.

[1] Withheld to avoid disclosure of business proprietary information.

Disclaimer

U.S. International Trade Commission published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2018 17:12:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:24pSwitzerland, Victorinox settle legal fight over Swiss Army perfume
RE
07:19pU.S. Government Bond Prices Fall as Investors See Fed as More Hawkish
DJ
07:18pU S DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE : Universal American Mortgage Company LLC (UAMC) Agrees to Pay $13.2 Million to Resolve False Claims Act Allegations Related to Loan Guarantees
PU
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:13pATLANTIC CARBON : Spring Mountain Wet Slope Mine
PU
07:13pU S INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION : USITC Votes to Continue Investigations of Strontium Chromate from Austria and France
PU
07:13pEBRD EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELO : Green Climate Fund supports EBRD’s Green Cities Facility
PU
07:08pCITT CANADIAN INTERNATIONAL TRADE TRIBUNAL : Carbon steel welded pipe
PU
07:08pCITT CANADIAN INTERNATIONAL TRADE TRIBUNAL : Structural tubing
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Ford CEO seeks to rally dealers as shares sink to new low
2Oil falls on concerns over escalating trade row
3MICHELIN : Michelin Warning Drags Down Tire Makers
4MAIRE TECNIMONT SPA : MAIRE TECNIMONT : Update of Corporate Events Calendar 2018
5EWORK GROUP AB : EWORK : Continued investments for growth

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.