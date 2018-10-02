Log in
U S International Trade Commission : USITC to Investigation the Economic Effects of Recently Enacted Temporary Duty Suspensions and Reductions

10/02/2018 | 09:33pm CEST

The U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC) is seeking input for a newly instituted general factfinding investigation regarding the effects on the U.S. economy of duty suspensions and reductions enacted under the American Manufacturing Competitiveness Act (AMCA).

The investigation, American Manufacturing Competitiveness Act: Effects of Temporary Duty Suspensions and Reductions on the U.S. Economy, was triggered by the recent enactment of a miscellaneous tariff bill under the law.

The AMCA requires the USITC, an independent, nonpartisan, factfinding federal agency, to prepare a report concerning the effects on the U.S. economy of duty suspensions and reductions enacted pursuant to the AMCA. The USITC's report must be submitted to the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Ways and Means and the U.S. Senate Committee on Finance not later than 12 months after the date of enactment of a miscellaneous tariff bill.

Congress completed work on a miscellaneous tariff bill on September 4, 2018, and the President signed the legislation into law on September 13, 2018.

As required, the USITC will provide a broad assessment of the economic effects of duty suspensions and reductions on U.S. producers, purchasers, and consumers, as well as case studies looking at the effects on individual sectors. The report will also include recommendations solicited from the public with respect to those domestic industry sectors that might benefit from permanent duty suspensions or reductions, with a particular focus on inequities created by tariff inversions. This public report will be delivered to the Committees by September 13, 2019.

The USITC is seeking input for this investigation from all interested parties and requests that the information focus on the articles for which the USITC is requested to provide information and advice. The USITC will hold a public hearing in connection with the investigation at 9:30 a.m. on March 5, 2019. Requests to appear at the public hearing should be filed no later than 5:15 p.m. on February 19, 2019, with the Secretary, U.S. International Trade Commission, 500 E Street SW, Washington, DC 20436.

The USITC also welcomes written submissions for the record. Written submissions should be addressed to the Secretary to the Commission at the above address and should be submitted at the earliest practical date but no later than 5:15 p.m. on March 22, 2019. All written submissions, except for confidential business information, will be available for public inspection.

Further information on the scope of this investigation and appropriate submissions appears in the USITC's notice of investigation, dated on October 2, 2018. The notice can be obtained from the USITC Internet site (www.usitc.gov) or by contacting the Office of the Secretary at the above address or at 202-205-2000.

USITC general factfinding investigations, such as this one, cover matters related to tariffs or trade and are generally conducted at the request of the U.S. Trade Representative, the House Committee on Ways and Means, or the Senate Committee on Finance. The resulting reports convey the Commission's objective findings and independent analyses on the subjects investigated. The Commission makes no recommendations on policy or other matters in its general factfinding reports. Upon completion of each investigation, the USITC submits its findings and analyses to the requester. General factfinding investigation reports are subsequently released to the public unless they are classified by the requester for national security reasons.

Disclaimer

U.S. International Trade Commission published this content on 02 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 19:32:04 UTC
