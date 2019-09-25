Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S., Japan sign limited trade deal, leaving autos for future talks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2019 | 07:59pm EDT
Japan's Prime Minister Abe meets with U.S. President Trump in New York City, New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe signed a limited trade deal on Wednesday that cuts tariffs on U.S. farm goods, Japanese machine tools and other products while further staving off the threat of higher U.S. car duties.

Trump said the first-phase deal would open up Japanese markets to some $7 billion worth of U.S. products annually, cutting Japanese tariffs on American beef, pork wheat and cheese.

Although the agreement does not cover trade in autos, Abe said he had received reassurance from Trump that the United States would not impose previously threatened "Section 232" national security tariffs on Japanese car imports.

"Between President Trump and I, myself, this has been firmly confirmed that no further, additional tariffs will imposed," Abe told a news conference. "And with the entry into force of our trade agreements, I believe both of our economies will be able to further grow and develop."

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said after a signing ceremony between the two leaders on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly that the two countries would tackle cars in a later round of negotiations expected to start next April.

Autos are the biggest source of the $67 billion U.S. trade deal, and Trump has frequently complained that U.S. automakers do not enjoy equal access to Japan's market.

Lighthizer said it was not the U.S. intention to impose additional car tariffs, which would be based on the results of a Commerce Department study that has found auto imports to threaten national security.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, who had negotiated the pact with Lighthizer, said that as long as the agreement was faithfully implemented, the tariffs would not be applied.

A Japanese government statement also said further talks would seek to eliminate the existing 2.5% U.S. tariff on Japanese cars and would not result in the imposition of U.S. import quotas on Japanese autos.

Lighthizer, during a previous stint at the office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) in the 1980s, helped negotiate voluntary export restraints on Japanese autos, which led to increased U.S. production by Japanese automakers. But Japan still exports about 1.7 million cars a year to the United States, making up about 10% of U.S. vehicle sales.

Wednesday's deal was met with cautious praise from farm groups and lawmakers, who said they looked forward to a more complete deal.

U.S. Representative Jackie Walorski, an Indiana Republican, said she was "encouraged the deal will mean fewer barriers to digital trade and more certainty that costly auto tariffs will not threaten American jobs or raise prices for consumers."

The U.S.-Japan talks, launched a year ago, hit a snag earlier this week as Japan had sought last-minute assurances that Trump would not impose the Section 232 tariffs.

The USTR characterized the agreement signed by Trump and Abe as "early achievements" from their negotiations on market access for agriculture, industrial goods and digital trade.

The deal could provide some limited relief for U.S. farmers, who have been battered by China's retaliatory tariffs against U.S. soybeans, pork and other products in the 15-month-long trade war between Washington and Beijing.

Under the agreement, Japan would open new markets to about $7 billion in American agricultural products, Trump said. "Japanese tariffs will now be significantly lower or eliminated entirely for U.S. beef, pork, wheat, cheese, corn, wine and so much more."

Trump later praised China's recent agricultural purchases as "goodwill" measures and said a deal with Beijing could come sooner than people think.

Trump also said signing ceremony with Abe that the deal's first phase would cover $40 billion worth of digital trade between the world's largest and third-largest economies.

The USTR said about 90 percent of U.S. food and agricultural products will receive duty-free or reduced-tariff access to Japan, but wheat will still be subject to a quota limiting the volume of U.S. imports.

However, many of the products gaining new access will still face tariffs that phase out over several years, including wine, ethanol, cheeses, processed pork, poultry, frozen potatoes, oranges, cherries and egg products.

Motegi told reporters that the tariff cuts on U.S. farm products are "within the range" of tariff cuts granted to countries in the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal, which Trump quit in 2017.

Japan will see reduced or eliminated tariffs on a small amount of agricultural goods, including cut flowers and soy sauce, and a wide range of industrial goods, including steam power turbines, machine tools, bicycles and musical instruments.

The digital trade agreement largely follows the U.S. model of internet development, prohibiting taxes on cross-border digital downloads and rules requiring so-called data localization - the storing of data on devices physically present within a country's borders, the USTR said.

The deal also limits the ability of the governments to demand source code from digital services providers for security or safety purposes, which the United States says China widely practices.

Abe said the digital trade agreement would establish high-level rules in the sector.

"The agreement is important for Japan and the United States" in terms of their leading the world in making rules for digital commerce, he added.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason, David Lawder and David Brunnstrom; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Grant McCool)

By David Lawder and Jeff Mason
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHEESE FUTURES (CSC) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.11% 1.905 End-of-day quote.37.93%
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -0.13% 374.25 End-of-day quote.-1.13%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -0.93% 477.25 End-of-day quote.-3.78%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:59pU.S., Japan sign limited trade deal, leaving autos for future talks
RE
07:57pU.S., Japan sign limited trade deal, leaving autos for future talks
RE
07:49pPeloton raises $1.2 billion after IPO prices at top of range
RE
07:43pAMA AUSTRALIAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION : Non-PBS medications driving patient out-of-pocket costs
PU
07:38pOFFICE OF PRIME MINISTER OF TRINIDAD AND TOBAG : Prime Minister Participates in India/CARICOM Meeting
PU
07:28pUN UNITED NATIONS : Inclusive Globalization Will Need Technology, Deputy Secretary‑General Stresses at Launch of World Economic Forum's UpLink Initiative
PU
07:23pSTEVE WOMACK : Womack Statement on U.S.-Japan Trade Deal
PU
07:15pJAPAN'S ABE : Trump agreed not to impose new car tariffs on Japan
RE
07:14pUK consumer sentiment falls to six-year low - YouGov/Cebr
RE
07:10pUber to launch UK driver loyalty scheme amid licence battle
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil CEOs push carbon-capture efforts ahead of climate talks
2Trump says trade deal with China could happen sooner than people think
3Trump says trade deal with China could happen sooner than people think
4U.S., Japan sign limited trade deal, leaving autos for future talks
5U.S., Japan sign limited trade deal, leaving autos for future talks

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group