U.S. Job Creation Bounced Back in June; Unemployment Ticked Up--Update

By Eric Morath and Sarah Chaney

WASHINGTON -- U.S. employers added jobs at a robust pace in June, easing fears of a hiring slowdown and showing a strong labor market could propel the domestic economy facing threats from abroad.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by 224,000 in June, the Labor Department said Friday. The gain was stronger than economists had projected. Meanwhile, the jobless rate last month ticked up from a 50-year low to 3.7% in part because more Americans entered the labor force to look for a job. Wages advanced 3.1% from a year earlier, consistent with the prior month's pace.

After very strong job growth in 2018, when employers added an average of 223,000 jobs a month, gains have been uneven this year, averaging 172,000 jobs a month through June. May's dismal gain, revised down to 72,000, stoked fears that the labor market and the broader U.S. economy were quickly cooling.

The latest jobs-creation number provides comfort that is not happening, said Martha Gimbel, economist at job-search site Indeed.com.

"In this expansion, the labor market always seems to deliver a pretty solid number right when we need it," she said. "While job growth may be slowing, it's not plummeting off a cliff."

Employment gains so far this year are consistent with 2016 and 2017, before tax cuts and a boost in government spending stoked the economy.

Employers have added jobs for 105 straight months, by far the longest streak of job creation on record. June hiring was led by a strong gain in the health-care sector, which added 50,500 jobs, and in transportation and warehousing. Manufacturing employment, which had been soft much of the year, gained 17,000 jobs last month. Construction firms added 21,000 employees. Retailers cut jobs.

Employment at all levels of government rose by 33,000 last month. It was the biggest increase in public-sector employment since August 2018.

The slower pace of hiring in 2019 is consistent with easing economic growth as the effect of tax cuts fade and global worries increase. The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta projected Wednesday that the economy grew at a 1.3% annual rate in the second quarter, which concluded in June. The economy grew at a 3.1% rate in the first quarter.

There are several pillars of strength for the U.S. economy -- household spending and incomes both rose at solid rates in May, consumer confidence remains relatively strong and the stock market touched a record high this week.

Workers' paychecks are growing. Average hourly earnings increased 6 cents last month to $27.90. The year-over-year gain remains near the best in a decade but is down from a recent peak of 3.4% in February. The average workweek in June held steady at 34.4 hours.

Friday's report is the last comprehensive employment data Federal Reserve policy makers will see before their July 30-31 meeting. Fed officials are considering whether their short-term benchmark rate, which has been in a range of 2.25% to 2.5% this year, is curbing economic growth more than they expected and ought to be lowered.

The June rebound in hiring might make some policy makers more cautious about calling for a rate cut in July, but the report doesn't take the possibility off the table. The Fed is monitoring a slowdown in the global economy and has its eye on lackluster inflation in the U.S. Friday's data showed even in a tight labor market, wages are no longer accelerating.

A broader measure of unemployment and underemployment -- which includes those too discouraged to look for work, plus Americans stuck in part-time jobs but who want to work full-time -- rose to 7.2% in June from 7.1% in May. That rate, known as the U-6, remains slightly elevated from a record low of 6.8% touched in 2000.

A bright spot in Friday's report was labor-force participation ticking up in June after trending down in prior months. The share of adults working or seeking work rose to 62.9% from 62.8% in May. The rate is still down from 63.2% in February, and only modestly above the lowest levels since the 1970s, a time when women were still entering the labor force in greater numbers. But the stabilizing rate last month suggests there is still some capacity to draw workers in off the sideline, a key to future employment and economic growth.

Brett Simbe is among those re-entering the labor market. Mr. Simbe, 61, spent about three years out of the labor force caring for his parents, though he never intended to retire.

He felt the flexibility to begin hunting for work earlier this year after moving to Rochester, Wash., closing the distance with his parents. Shortly after he started looking, he had competing offers from a staffing agency and a debt-collections firm.

Mr. Simbe accepted the position at the debt-collections agency, marking a return to the same line of work he was in for nearly two decades before taking time out of the workforce.

"I was concerned going in about my age and re-entering after three years, " he said, adding, "It's a relief to have found a job."

Write to Eric Morath at eric.morath@wsj.com and Sarah Chaney at sarah.chaney@wsj.com