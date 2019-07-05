U.S. Job Creation Bounced Back in June; Unemployment Ticked Up--Update

By Eric Morath and Sarah Chaney

WASHINGTON -- Robust June hiring suggests a decade of domestic growth isn't under threat despite global headwinds.

U.S. employers added 224,000 jobs to payrolls in June, the Labor Department said Friday. Meanwhile, the jobless rate last month ticked up from a 50-year low to 3.7% in part because more Americans said they were looking for work.

The latest data, which comes after uneven gains this year and a surprisingly weak May that stoked fears of a stronger slowdown, confirms that hiring is trending along with an economy that is cooling from better than 3% annual growth toward the 2% pace maintained most of the decadelong expansion.

"This number provides comfort that while job growth may be slowing, it's not plummeting off a cliff," said Martha Gimbel, economist at job-search site Indeed.com.

The Federal Reserve is monitoring that slowing against a backdrop of still-simmering trade tensions with China, worries about conflict in the Middle East and a weakening European economy that caused the central bank there to signal further stimulus measures are coming. Fed policy makers are considering whether the benchmark interest rate is curbing economic growth more than expected and ought to be lowered.

But there are several pillars of strength for the U.S. economy beyond historically low unemployment and a record 105 straight months of job gains. American household spending and incomes both rose at solid rates in May, consumer confidence remains relatively strong and the stock market touched a record high this week.

Markets, however, slipped Friday morning because investors viewed the solid jobs report as making it less likely the Fed will cut its benchmark interest rate by a half-percentage point, though a quarter-percentage-point reduction remains a possibility.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 43.88 points, or 0.2%, while the S&P 500 declined 0.2%. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose to 2.044%, versus 1.965% just before the jobs report.

The U.S. recorded very strong job growth in 2018, when employers added an average of 223,000 jobs a month. Through the first half of the year, employers have added an average of 172,000 jobs a month. That pace is in line with job creation in 2016 and 2017, before tax cuts and a boost in government spending last year.

June hiring was led by gains in the professional services and health-care sectors, two categories of the economy relatively less exposed to trade tensions and a cooling global economy. Employment at all levels of government rose by 33,000 last month, the biggest increase so far this year.

Children's Lighthouse, a Fort Worth, Texas-based child-care chain, has added 17 new centers and about 500 jobs in the past three years, boosting pay as much as 10% a year in some locations.

"We don't anticipate any slowdown," company President Michael Brown said. "Our main customer is the dual-income family. With the job market as strong as it is, there's high demand for child care."

Across the economy, pay is increasing, but not at a faster rate. Economists would typically expect wages to grow faster when the unemployment rate is historically low.

Average hourly wages advanced 3.1% from a year earlier to $27.90 an hour. The year-over-year gain remains near the best in a decade but is down from a recent peak of 3.4% in February.

But the report also pointed to some areas of concern. The retrenching retail sector cut jobs for the fifth straight month. Manufacturers added a solid 17,000 jobs last month, but job growth in the industry has fallen sharply from 2018 -- the best year for manufacturing jobs since the 1980s. And while overall manufacturing employment increased this year, weekly hours of nonmanagers at factories are down from January.

Pridgeon & Clay Inc., a manufacturer of auto parts in Grand Rapid, Mich., hasn't laid off workers but has cut overtime and left positions unfilled. About 40 fewer people work for the firm compared with the start of the year.

"We expect 2020 to be a very challenging year," said Elizabeth Hanning, vice president for human resources.

With fewer workers in the plant and output slowing, Pridgeon has asked veteran workers to pack parts, typically a rookie's job. "They haven't had to do that in years -- we're just trying to keep folks working," she said.

Tariffs imposed by the U.S. are a factor. The increased cost of steel has pushed up prices and caused some customers to look for lower-cost alternatives, Ms. Hanning said. One customer is now sourcing a part from China that Pridgeon designed and made in the U.S., she said.

Outside of industries touched by global worries many signals in the June report looked positive.

For example, the share of adults working or looking for work ticked upward in June, after declining in recent months. Last month's rate of 62.9% is down from 63.2% in February, and only modestly above the lowest levels since the 1970s, a time when women were still entering the labor force in greater numbers. The rate last month suggests there is still some capacity to attract more Americans to the labor pool, a key to future employment and economic growth.

Brett Simbe of Rochester, Wash., recently returned to work after taking time off to care for his parents. The 61-year-old quickly found competing offers once he started his job search. He started at a debt-collections agency. "I was concerned going in about my age and re-entering after three years," he said, adding, "It's a relief to have found a job."

The tight labor market has made it a challenge for employers in some sectors to fill jobs, and could in part explain why job growth is easing.

Delta Restoration Services, which cleans and rebuilds properties after fires and natural disasters, has expanded in recent years but now finds itself fighting for workers it needs to grow, said Mike Mastous, founder of the Arvada, Colo., company.

"Everybody is employed, so you're talking to someone working for someone else," he said. To recruit, he outlines a career path including the opportunity to achieve multiple raises in the first few years. He also said new trucks emblazoned with Delta's flame logo have caught the eye of some competitors' employees.

It is a change from a few years ago, when, Mr. Mastous said, he would get 400 applications for a technician job.

"Now you might get two," he said. "One will ghost you. One will show up for the interview, and that will be the most important meeting you have that week."

Write to Eric Morath at eric.morath@wsj.com and Sarah Chaney at sarah.chaney@wsj.com