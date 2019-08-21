Log in
U.S. Job Growth Weaker Through March Than Earlier Reported, New Data Show

08/21/2019 | 02:49pm EDT

By Josh Mitchell

WASHINGTON -- U.S. job growth was weaker in the year through March than previously thought, government economists said Wednesday.

The Labor Department lowered its estimate of total U.S. employment in March by 501,000, or 0.3%, as part of an annual report known as a "benchmark revision" that uses state unemployment records to give a more precise snapshot of the job market.

The revision means job growth in the 12 months through March was less robust than prior estimates. The new estimate is preliminary and could be revised further.

The Labor Department estimated previously that employers added an average 210,000 jobs a month in the year through March. One private-sector economist said the agency's new estimate suggests the economy added an average 168,000 a month in that span.

"While the size of the benchmark as a percentage of the overall amount of jobs in the economy is indeed a small -0.3%, it represents a considerable -20% in terms of the change in nonfarm payrolls over the 12-month span," said the economist, Joshua Shapiro of Maria Fiorini Ramirez Inc.

Write to Josh Mitchell at joshua.mitchell@wsj.com

