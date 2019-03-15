Log in
U.S. Job Openings Ticked Up to 7.58 Million in January -- Update

03/15/2019 | 03:08pm EDT

By Eric Morath

The number of available jobs in the U.S. rose in January to a near-record level, showing employers have a strong demand for workers -- but may be struggling to find employees.

There were a seasonally adjusted 7.58 million unfilled jobs on the last business day of January, the Labor Department said Friday. That was up from a revised 7.48 million at the end December, and just below 7.63 million openings in November, the highest level on records back to 2000.

That meant employers entered February with a massive number of openings, and appeared to make little progress filling them. Separate Labor Department data released last week showed payrolls rose by 20,000 in February, the smallest gain in more than a year.

The weak gain was likely partially payback for January's robust addition of more than 300,000 jobs, but also points to a lack of readily available workers. Openings in January exceeded the unemployed -- people without a job but actively seeking work -- by more than 1 million. Such a gap has occurred for 11 straight months, but never previously in nearly two decades of monthly records.

Last year, 46% of employers reported difficulty filling jobs, according to a survey by ManpowerGroup.

"The demand for workers continues to grow," said Becky Frankiewicz, president of ManpowerGroup North America. But "the skills that are in demand are changing." She said that's causing companies to at least contemplate stepping up training in order to fill openings.

Ryan Sutton, district president for staffing firm Robert Half International Inc. said employers are increasingly taking a "best available athlete" approach to hiring, borrowing a phrase from the National Football League, in which teams draft the best player rather than one that best fits the job.

"You're seeing a discontent from what you want to see on a resume versus what people have," he said.

With demand for workers high and unemployment low, February's hiring slowdown could prove to be a blip, Mr. Sutton said. The need to recruit workers from other firms slows the on-boarding process. Weak payroll growth in February could be manifestation of a "holiday hangover," when hiring decisions weren't finalized late last year.

The rate at which employers hired new workers rose at a slightly faster rate in January than the average in 2018, Friday's report said. The report, known as the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, is released just more than a month behind the more closely watched jobs report.

The latest data incorporated annual revisions and methodology changes.

The report showed the rate at which workers quit their jobs held steady at 2.3% for the eighth straight month, though the rate did tick up for private-sector workers. That is a historically high rate, just below a record set in early 2001. But some economists have expected quits -- a proxy of workers' confidence in the job market -- to move higher with the unemployment rate trending near 49-year lows.

Write to Eric Morath at eric.morath@wsj.com

Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.