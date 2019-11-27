U.S. Jobless Claims Declined Last Week

By Amara Omeokwe and Harriet Torry



WASHINGTON--The number of Americans applying for first-time unemployment benefits fell last week, pulling back from a five-month high, the Labor Department said Wednesday. Here are the report's takeaways:

-Initial jobless claims decreased by 15,000 to 213,000 in the week ending Nov. 23. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expected 220,000 new jobless claims.

-Weekly jobless claims can be volatile. The four-week moving average fell by 1,500 to 219,750 last week. Claims for the week ended Nov. 16 were revised up by 1,000 to 228,000.

-Continuing claims, those filed by workers unemployed for longer than a week, were down by 57,000 to 1.64 million in the week ending Nov. 16.