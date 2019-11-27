Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. Jobless Claims Declined Last Week

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/27/2019 | 08:46am EST

By Amara Omeokwe and Harriet Torry

WASHINGTON--The number of Americans applying for first-time unemployment benefits fell last week, pulling back from a five-month high, the Labor Department said Wednesday. Here are the report's takeaways:

-Initial jobless claims decreased by 15,000 to 213,000 in the week ending Nov. 23. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expected 220,000 new jobless claims.

-Weekly jobless claims can be volatile. The four-week moving average fell by 1,500 to 219,750 last week. Claims for the week ended Nov. 16 were revised up by 1,000 to 228,000.

-Continuing claims, those filed by workers unemployed for longer than a week, were down by 57,000 to 1.64 million in the week ending Nov. 16.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:03aUkraine central bank accuses PrivatBank ex-owner of orchestrating protests
RE
08:58aPRESIDENCY OF REPUBLIC OF TURKEY : “High on our agenda are digital economy, digital trade, digital Turkey and future cities”
PU
08:51aFrench government favours compromise over pension reform - prime minister
RE
08:46aU.S. third-quarter GDP growth revised up to 2.1%
RE
08:46aU.S. Durable Goods Orders Rose in October
DJ
08:46aU.S. Jobless Claims Declined Last Week
DJ
08:46aU.S. GDP Growth Revised Up to 2.1% Rate in Third Quarter
DJ
08:44aDeere warns of lower profits in 2020 on lingering trade tensions
RE
08:44aU.S. core capital goods orders post biggest gain in nine months
RE
08:38aGlobal stocks nearing record highs on trade hopes
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: Hedge fund Citadel's commodities business up about $1 billion for the year - sources
2Oil steadies above $64 as trade hopes offset U.S. inventories
3CONTINENTAL AG : Volkswagen's Audi to cut one in ten jobs to fund shift to electric vehicles
4BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : 2019 Second Half Pre-Close Trading Update
5BAT says U.S. vaping slowdown will curb growth of e-cig business

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group