U.S. Jobless Claims Fell Last Week

By Sarah Chaney and Sharon Nunn



WASHINGTON--The number of Americans filing applications for new unemployment benefits fell last week, a signal of labor market tightness.

Initial jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs across the U.S., decreased by 23,000 to a seasonally adjusted 216,000 in the week ended Feb. 16, the Labor Department said Thursday. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expected 227,000 new claims last week.

These data can be volatile from week to week. The four-week moving average of claims, a steadier measure, rose to 235,750. This is the highest level since January 2018.

Jobless claims have remained low by historical standards in recent years. The low unemployment rate is making it harder for managers to find and retain workers; some are reluctant to let their current workers go.

Thursday's report showed the number of claims workers made for longer than a week decreased by 55,000 to 1,725,000 in the week ended Feb. 9. The figure, known as continuing claims, is reported with a one-week lag.

