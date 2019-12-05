Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. Jobless Claims Fell Last Week

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/05/2019 | 08:46am EST

By David Harrison and Harriet Torry

WASHINGTON--The number of Americans applying for first-time unemployment benefits fell last week, the Labor Department said Thursday. Here are the report's main takeaways:

--Initial jobless claims declined by 10,000 to 203,000 in the week ending Nov. 30. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected 215,000 jobless claims.

--Claims are historically low reflecting the continued strength of the labor market.

--The four-week moving average for claims decreased by 2,000 to 217,750.

--Continuing claims, those filed by workers unemployed for longer than a week, rose by 51,000 to 1.693 million in the week ending Nov. 23.

The Labor Department report on jobless claims is at: http://www.dol.gov/opa/media/press/eta/ui/current.htm.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:06aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China, South Korea agree to expand cooperation, promote trade
PU
09:04aOil rises as OPEC weighs deeper output cuts
RE
09:04aCANADA'S RESILIENCE ALLOWS CENTRAL BANK TO CHART ITS OWN COURSE : Official
DJ
09:03aOPEC and allies prepare to deepen oil output cuts
RE
09:01aKenya's Safaricom tests new mobile savings service
RE
08:55aOPEC+ panel recommends deepening oil cuts by 500,000 bpd - sources
RE
08:46aU.S. Jobless Claims Fell Last Week
DJ
08:46aCanada Records C$1.08 Billion Trade Deficit in October
DJ
08:43aStocks keep the faith, sterling gallops higher
RE
08:41aAlphabet's 'Other bets' in focus as Google's Pichai takes helm
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AEGON N.V. : M&G suspends $3.2 billion UK property fund as Brexit takes toll
2Britain and EU expected to agree free trade deal, cable to gain - Reuters poll
3AEDIFICA SA : AEDIFICA NV/SA: Aedifica increases the offer price on Hoivatilat shares to 16.00 per share and ..
4Moncler plays down possible Kering tie-up amid luxury merger wave
5ORSTED AS : Orsted aims to invest in 'green hydrogen' pilot projects

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group