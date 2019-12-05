U.S. Jobless Claims Fell Last Week

By David Harrison and Harriet Torry



WASHINGTON--The number of Americans applying for first-time unemployment benefits fell last week, the Labor Department said Thursday. Here are the report's main takeaways:

--Initial jobless claims declined by 10,000 to 203,000 in the week ending Nov. 30. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected 215,000 jobless claims.

--Claims are historically low reflecting the continued strength of the labor market.

--The four-week moving average for claims decreased by 2,000 to 217,750.

--Continuing claims, those filed by workers unemployed for longer than a week, rose by 51,000 to 1.693 million in the week ending Nov. 23.

The Labor Department report on jobless claims is at: http://www.dol.gov/opa/media/press/eta/ui/current.htm.