U.S. Jobless Claims Fell Last Week Amid Market Selloff--Update

By Paul Kiernan and Sharon Nunn

WASHINGTON -- The number of U.S. workers filing applications for jobless benefits ticked down last week, an encouraging sign that the volatility plunge in stock markets is having little effect on employment.

Initial jobless claims, an indication of layoffs, fell by 1,000 to a seasonally adjusted 216,000 in the week ended Dec. 22, the Labor Department said Thursday. That was slightly less than the 217,000 new applications forecast in a Wall Street Journal survey of economists.

The decline in jobless claims came despite a rout in financial markets that sparked concern within the Trump administration and prompted some market participants to say the Federal Reserve's recent interest-rate increases could squelch growth as opposed to controlling inflation.

But the data reinforce many economists' view that labor markets remain strong and that the real economy continued to grow at a healthy clip through the end of 2018.

"I think people need to take a deep breath," said Joshua Shapiro, chief U.S. economist at economic consulting firm MFR, Inc. "The economy is going to slow down over the next year. But collapse? No."

He added that the data on jobless claims point to continued decline in the broader U.S. unemployment rate, which at 3.7% is at the lowest level in around five decades.

Claims are on track to end the year at the lowest levels since the late 1960s, when the U.S. population was about 62% of its current size.

Weekly jobless claims are volatile. But the four-week moving average of claims, which smooths out the data, is also on a downward trend, falling by 4,750 to 218,000.

Thursday's data showed the number of continuing unemployment benefit claims -- those drawn by workers for more than a week -- fell by 4,000 in the week ended Dec. 15 to 1,701,000. Continuing claims are reported with a one-week lag.

