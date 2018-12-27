Log in
U.S. Jobless Claims Fell Last Week Despite Market Rout

12/27/2018 | 02:46pm CET

By Paul Kiernan and Sharon Nunn

WASHINGTON--The number of U.S. workers filing applications for jobless benefits ticked down last week, an encouraging sign that the volatility plunge in stock markets is having little effect on employment.

Initial jobless claims, an indication of layoffs, fell by 1,000 to a seasonally adjusted 216,000 in the week ended Dec. 22, the Labor Department said Thursday. That was slightly less than the 217,000 new applications forecast in a Wall Street Journal survey of economists.

Last week's decline in jobless claims came despite a rout in financial markets that unnerved the Trump Administration and led some market participants to criticize the Federal Reserve's recent interest-rate increases.

That fewer workers sought jobless benefits last week reinforces many economists' view that labor markets remain strong and the real economy continued to grow at a healthy clip through the end of 2018.

Jobless claims are on track to end the year at the lowest levels since the late 1960s, when the U.S. population was about 62% of its current size. The unemployment rate of 3.7% is also at its lowest level in around five decades.

The four-week moving average of jobless claims, which smoothes out volatile weekly data, fell by 4,750 by to 218,000.

Thursday's data showed the number of continuing unemployment benefit claims--those drawn by workers for more than a week--fell by 4,000 in the week ended Dec. 15 to 1,701,000. Continuing claims are reported with a one-week lag.

The Labor Department report on jobless claims can be accessed at: http://www.dol.gov/opa/media/press/eta/ui/current.htm.

