Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. Jobless Claims Fell to 49-Year Low Last Week

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/24/2019 | 08:46am EST

By Sarah Chaney and Sharon Nunn

WASHINGTON--The number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits fell last week to the lowest level since 1969, while claims filed by federal employees rose sharply during the third week of the shutdown.

Initial jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs across the U.S., declined by 13,000 to a seasonally adjusted 199,000 in the week ended Jan. 19, the Labor Department said Thursday. This marks the lowest level for claims since November 1969, when applications clocked in at 197,000. It also undershoots economists' expectations for 218,000 new claims last week.

Data can be volatile from week to week. The four-week moving average of claims, a steadier measure, decreased to 215,000 last week.

Thursday's report underscores that the labor market remains strong despite brewing concerns of slowing global growth and a jittery stock market. The report also sheds light on how some federal employees are responding to the partial government shutdown.

Federal employees file under a separate program than regular state programs. Federal claims are reported with a one-week lag and are excluded from the headline jobless claims figure.

For the week ended Jan. 12, the third week of the partial government shutdown, 25,419 federal employees filed for first-time benefits. That was up from 10,454 the prior week. Claims by federal workers aren't adjusted for seasonality.

Still, federal-worker claims have remained well below levels seen in previous shutdowns. In the wake of the 1996 government shutdown, federal-worker claims peaked at 225,000, a Barclays analysis shows.

Barclays economist Pooja Sriram said that today, a much smaller number of federal employees are eligible for unemployment benefits compared with both the 2013 and 1995-96 government shutdowns, helping explain why federal-employee claims haven't risen more.

Further, furloughed workers who file for benefits but later receive back pay from their agencies are required to repay the benefits. This could have disincentivized many laid-off workers from filing for benefits early on in the shutdown, she said.

As the shutdown drags on, though, more and more furloughed workers are seeking unemployment benefits.

More broadly, jobless claims have remained low in recent years, as the labor market continues to tighten and managers face difficulty finding qualified employees. The unemployment rate ticked up to 3.9% in December, but remained low by historical standards. Meanwhile, average hourly earnings rose 3.2% in 2018, the biggest full-year gain of the economic expansion.

Thursday's report showed the number of claims workers made for longer than a week fell by 24,000 to 1,713,000 in the week ended Jan. 12. The figure, also known as continuing claims, is also reported with a one-week lag.

Write to Sarah Chaney at sarah.chaney@wsj.com and Sharon Nunn at sharon.nunn@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:54aDraghi comments at ECB press conference
RE
08:54aROSS : 'miles and miles' from resolving China trade issues - CNBC
RE
08:54aECHA EUROPEAN CHEMICAL AGENCY : 24 January 2019 - News release More targeted capacity building for EU candidate countries
PU
08:49aECB to acknowledge weak growth but keep policy unchanged
RE
08:46aE. Matthew "Whiz" Buckley Selected as 2019 Honorary Co-Chair for Walk Like MADD & MADD Dash Fort Lauderdale 5K
PR
08:46aU.S. Jobless Claims Fell to 49-Year Low Last Week
DJ
08:44aWTO WORLD TRADE ORGANIZATION : Registration opens for public hearing in “US — Countervailing Measures on Softwood Lumber from Canada”
PU
08:40aU.S. weekly jobless claims lowest since 1969
RE
08:37a'AI' TO HIT HARDEST IN U.S. HEARTLAND AND AMONG LESS-SKILLED : study
RE
08:32aEXCLUSIVE : U.S. voices concern as India's e-commerce restrictions hit Amazon, Walmart - sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. : Chip supplier TI misses revenue estimates as Chinese demand dips
2German finance ministry in talks with Commerzbank, Cerberus - FAZ
3PREMIER OIL : PREMIER OIL : Block 7 Zama appraisal success
4FLYBE GROUP PLC : FLYBE : Overview of offer to shareholders
5MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft says Bing search engine blocked in China

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.