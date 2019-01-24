U.S. Jobless Claims Fell to 49-Year Low Last Week

By Sarah Chaney and Sharon Nunn



WASHINGTON--The number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits fell last week to the lowest level since 1969, while claims filed by federal employees rose sharply during the third week of the shutdown.

Initial jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs across the U.S., declined by 13,000 to a seasonally adjusted 199,000 in the week ended Jan. 19, the Labor Department said Thursday. This marks the lowest level for claims since November 1969, when applications clocked in at 197,000. It also undershoots economists' expectations for 218,000 new claims last week.

Data can be volatile from week to week. The four-week moving average of claims, a steadier measure, decreased to 215,000 last week.

Thursday's report underscores that the labor market remains strong despite brewing concerns of slowing global growth and a jittery stock market. The report also sheds light on how some federal employees are responding to the partial government shutdown.

Federal employees file under a separate program than regular state programs. Federal claims are reported with a one-week lag and are excluded from the headline jobless claims figure.

For the week ended Jan. 12, the third week of the partial government shutdown, 25,419 federal employees filed for first-time benefits. That was up from 10,454 the prior week. Claims by federal workers aren't adjusted for seasonality.

Still, federal-worker claims have remained well below levels seen in previous shutdowns. In the wake of the 1996 government shutdown, federal-worker claims peaked at 225,000, a Barclays analysis shows.

Barclays economist Pooja Sriram said that today, a much smaller number of federal employees are eligible for unemployment benefits compared with both the 2013 and 1995-96 government shutdowns, helping explain why federal-employee claims haven't risen more.

Further, furloughed workers who file for benefits but later receive back pay from their agencies are required to repay the benefits. This could have disincentivized many laid-off workers from filing for benefits early on in the shutdown, she said.

As the shutdown drags on, though, more and more furloughed workers are seeking unemployment benefits.

More broadly, jobless claims have remained low in recent years, as the labor market continues to tighten and managers face difficulty finding qualified employees. The unemployment rate ticked up to 3.9% in December, but remained low by historical standards. Meanwhile, average hourly earnings rose 3.2% in 2018, the biggest full-year gain of the economic expansion.

Thursday's report showed the number of claims workers made for longer than a week fell by 24,000 to 1,713,000 in the week ended Jan. 12. The figure, also known as continuing claims, is also reported with a one-week lag.

