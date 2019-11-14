U.S. Jobless Claims Reach 4-Month High

By Josh Mitchell and Sarah Chaney

WASHINGTON--The number of U.S. workers applying for first-time unemployment benefits rose to the highest level in months last week, the Labor Department said. Here are key takeaways from Thursday's report:

--Initial jobless claims rose 14,000 to 225,000 in the week ended Nov. 9, the highest level since June. Economists polled by the Wall Street Journal expected 215,000 claims.

--Claims are volatile and the jump last week was unusual given broader trends. The four-week moving average of claims grew by just 1,750 to 217,000. The agency didn't cite any special factors to explain last week's jump.

--Despite the rise, claims remain exceptionally low historically and suggest the labor market remains firm.

--Continuing claims--or measuring the share of workers who have sought unemployment benefits beyond one week--fell 10,000 to 1,683,000 in the week ended Nov. 2.

