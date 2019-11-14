Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. Jobless Claims Reach 4-Month High

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/14/2019 | 08:46am EST

By Josh Mitchell and Sarah Chaney

WASHINGTON--The number of U.S. workers applying for first-time unemployment benefits rose to the highest level in months last week, the Labor Department said. Here are key takeaways from Thursday's report:

--Initial jobless claims rose 14,000 to 225,000 in the week ended Nov. 9, the highest level since June. Economists polled by the Wall Street Journal expected 215,000 claims.

--Claims are volatile and the jump last week was unusual given broader trends. The four-week moving average of claims grew by just 1,750 to 217,000. The agency didn't cite any special factors to explain last week's jump.

--Despite the rise, claims remain exceptionally low historically and suggest the labor market remains firm.

--Continuing claims--or measuring the share of workers who have sought unemployment benefits beyond one week--fell 10,000 to 1,683,000 in the week ended Nov. 2.

Write to Josh Mitchell at joshua.mitchell@wsj.com and Sarah Chaney at sarah.chaney@wsj.com.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:05aSURGUTNEFTEGAS PUBLIC JOINT STOCK : On quarterly report disclosure by the Issuer
PU
09:01aRBC Global Asset Management Inc. announces RBC ETF cash distributions for November 2019
AQ
09:01aCanadian New House Prices Rose in September
DJ
08:55aUNITED STATES ANTIMONY : Quarterly report
PU
08:55aWCO WORLD CUSTOMS ORGANIZATION : Modernization programme in Lesotho zooms in on the Harmonized System
PU
08:50aGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF MONTENEGRO : DPM Pažin to pay official visit to Germany today
PU
08:49aBritain's Asda blames Brexit uncertainty for lower sales
RE
08:46aOPEC sees smaller 2020 oil surplus ahead of policy meeting
RE
08:46aU.S. Producer Prices Increased in October
DJ
08:46aU.S. Jobless Claims Reach 4-Month High
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China says holding 'in-depth' talks with U.S. on interim trade deal
2DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : to Cut Jobs, Slash Personnel Costs
3E.ON SE : Fresh off E.ON-asset swap, RWE renewables outlook disappoints
4NAVER CORP : SoftBank's Yahoo Japan in merger talks with Line, shares jump
5CANCOM SE : CANCOM: Strong profitability improvement raises EBITDA margin (adjusted) to record level of 9.1 pe..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group