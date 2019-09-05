Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. Jobless Claims Rose Slightly Last Week

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2019 | 08:46am EDT

By David Harrison and Josh Mitchell

WASHINGTON--The number of Americans applying for first-time unemployment benefits rose slightly last week but remained at a historically low level, the Labor Department said Thursday.

--Initial jobless claims were up by 1,000 to 217,000 in the week ended Aug. 31, the Labor Department reported Thursday. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected jobless claims to hold steady at 215,000.

--The four-week moving average of claims rose by 1,500 to 216,250.

--Continuing claims, filed by workers unemployed for longer than a week, fell 39,000 to about 1.66 million in the week ended Aug. 24.

The Labor Department report on jobless claims can be accessed at: http://www.dol.gov/opa/media/press/eta/ui/current.htm.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:57aMINISTRY OF JUSTICE OF REPUBLIC OF FINLAND : Democracy, the rule of law and fundamental rights on agenda in Helsinki on 10–11 September
PU
08:54aFACEBOOK : Libra falls into 'big gap' in EU rules - regulator
RE
08:46aU.S. Unit Labor Costs Revised Higher in Second Quarter
DJ
08:46aU.S. Jobless Claims Rose Slightly Last Week
DJ
08:42aBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Productivity and Costs
PU
08:42aAMIS AGRICULTURAL MARKET INFORMATION SYSTEM : Market Monitor September 2019
PU
08:37aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China to promote commerce with ASEAN countries
PU
08:32aDEPARTMENT OF FINANCE OF CANADA : Official International Reserves - September 5, 2019
PU
08:23aSlack shares tank after dismal forecast
RE
08:23aINDONESIA'S CORPORATE TAX CUT TO COST UP TO $6 BILLION : tax chief
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1CYBG : CYBG : Britain's Clydesdale Bank shares plunge 20% on PPI provisions bombshell
2Safran raises profit forecasts after strong first half results
3ATOS : ATOS : New CEO of Atos France
4MTU AERO ENGINES : MTU Aero Moves Into Germany's DAX, Replacing Thyssenkrupp
5BIOTEST AG : BIOTEST AG: Biotest Achieves Important Clinical Milestone for IgG Next Generation

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group