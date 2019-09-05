U.S. Jobless Claims Rose Slightly Last Week

By David Harrison and Josh Mitchell



WASHINGTON--The number of Americans applying for first-time unemployment benefits rose slightly last week but remained at a historically low level, the Labor Department said Thursday.

--Initial jobless claims were up by 1,000 to 217,000 in the week ended Aug. 31, the Labor Department reported Thursday. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected jobless claims to hold steady at 215,000.

--The four-week moving average of claims rose by 1,500 to 216,250.

--Continuing claims, filed by workers unemployed for longer than a week, fell 39,000 to about 1.66 million in the week ended Aug. 24.

The Labor Department report on jobless claims can be accessed at: http://www.dol.gov/opa/media/press/eta/ui/current.htm.