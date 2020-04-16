U.S. Jobless Claims Top 20 Million Since Start of Shutdowns -- Update

By Eric Morath and Sarah Chaney

WASHINGTON -- More than 22 million workers have sought unemployment benefits during a month of coronavirus-related shutdowns, a record-shattering total that reflects a broad shock for the U.S. labor market.

Another 5.2 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, the Labor Department said on Thursday, adding to three prior weeks in which millions of people filed for jobless claims. Since mid-March, about 13% of the labor force has sought jobless assistance, far outpacing any prior four-week stretch on record. Last week's total decreased from figures that approached 7 million in the prior two weeks, suggesting the wave of workers filing for benefits has passed its peak.

"Claims are now falling, having peaked...two weeks ago," said Ian Shepherdson, economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics. "But the weekly level is still almost unfathomably high." He said Google search data for "file for unemployment" suggests claims will fall again this week.

Jobless claims are applications by laid-off workers for unemployment-insurance payments -- not all of which are approved. Each claim is made by an individual person and that person can't file another claim until their previous request was either rejected or their benefits expire.

Before the pandemic, the largest number of Americans to ask for unemployment benefits in a four-week stretch was 2.7 million, or 2.4% of the labor force, in the fall of 1982.

U.S. stock markets wavered between gains and losses on Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average recently down 0.8%. The S&P 500 was 0.2% lower and the Nasdaq Composite up by 0.6%.

Thursday's report also showed 12 million Americans received unemployment payments in the week ended April 4, a record. That is up from 7.4 million the prior week, which exceeded the highest level set in the 2007-09 recession.

Many Americans are receiving enhanced larger jobless-benefit payments and additional workers are eligible to receive unemployment insurance under the federal stimulus package signed into law in March. The expansion of benefits could make it more attractive for workers to apply, keeping claims at very high levels.

Laid-off workers in 29 states should be receiving the extra $600 in weekly benefits on top of state payments, Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia said Wednesday. Other states will take longer to deliver the larger payments because they are relying on decades-old computer equipment. States will owe catch-up payments to workers backdating to the first week of April.

Mr. Scalia established new criteria to ensure that certain gig-economy workers who can't find work would be eligible for expanded unemployment benefits under the stimulus bill, according to a Labor Department spokesperson, making many ride-share workers eligible for assistance. Before the benefits expansion, 88% of workers were covered by unemployment insurance.

Economists estimate the bulk of job losses occurred in industries that were ordered by government officials to close, including restaurants, hotels and mall retailers. States including Georgia, Michigan and Texas indicated in Thursday's report that recent layoffs were occurring in accommodation, food service and retail sectors, but also noted job loss in manufacturing, health care, administrative support and waste-management jobs. Thursday's report doesn't give specific figures by industry.

Gregory Daco, chief U.S. economist of Oxford Economics, projects that in the April jobs report, 8 million to 10 million jobs could be lost in other sectors -- including lawyers, architects, consultants and other business-service providers, among outpatient health-care employees and in information sectors, such as media and telecommunications. The level of job destruction among just those mainly white-collar industries could be on par with the total jobs lost in the 2007-09 recession, he said.

Google's parent company, Alphabet Inc., said it would slow hiring as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a memo to employees on Wednesday, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said the company would "significantly slow down the pace of hiring, while maintaining momentum in a small number of strategic areas. He added, "Just like the 2008 financial crisis, the entire global economy is hurting, and Google and Alphabet are not immune."

The government's claims report doesn't specify if layoffs were temporary or permanent, but other data suggests many workers expect to return to their jobs when allowed to do so. Nearly half of workers who reported themselves as newly unemployed in March said they were on a temporary layoff, up from 29% in February. In the states of Colorado and Washington, which require large employers to specify whether layoffs are temporary or permanent, 70% this year have been temporary. In the prior recession, less than 1% were.

More than one in five workers in Hawaii, Michigan and Rhode Island have filed for jobless benefits in the past four weeks, the highest rates of filing in the country.

The most claims were filed in California, 2.8 million, representing 14.5% of the state's labor force. The next-highest totals were in Pennsylvania at 1.3 million, or 19.8% of workers, and New York at 1.2 million, or 12.4% of the labor force. The relatively low share filing in New York could suggest more claims are coming from one of the hardest-hit states.

Rhode Island may provide an early glimpse of the effect of the stimulus package on claims. The state received about 37,000 applications for unemployment benefits from April 7 through last Saturday, 22,000 of which were from workers applying for expanded assistance under the emergency federal relief.

As claims have increased, many Americans say they are unable to navigate overwhelmed systems.

Sonya Stalnaker, of Winter Garden, Fla., lost her job as a painter at a resort on March 16 and said she has been trying to apply for unemployment benefits without success. After filling out an online application, Ms. Stalnaker received a message directing her to call to verify her identity. Despite multiple attempts, she hasn't been able to reach a state Labor Department representative.

Ms. Stalnaker, 48 years old, said she depleted her savings while waiting to get through the system. She is seeking relief on her cellphone bills and hoping to keep her utilities running.

"I'm just trying to keep my head above water and not drown," she said, adding that she has turned to her church for financial support. "It's just pinching pennies right now."

How long weekly jobless claims remain in the multimillions will give some insight into the degree to which job loss is spilling beyond initial, hard-hit industries to other sectors of the economy.

"It might take until mid-May or longer before we see claims declining" to much lower levels because additional workers are eligible for benefits and others are still waiting for help, University of Michigan labor economist Daniil Manaenkov said. "It could take until we see the economy partially reopen."

Persistently high claims would indicate layoffs spreading across industries and the economy will need a prolonged period, perhaps years, to regain lost jobs. However, the high level of people seeking claims doesn't mean monthly employment data will change by the same magnitude.

That is because some of those seeking benefits in recent weeks may have been jobless before the pandemic and are only now seeking aid. Others filing claims might not be counted as unemployed under a statistical definition that requires a survey respondent to be actively seeking work. Laid-off workers may instead be counted as out of the labor force, perhaps because they aren't looking for work because of fear of illness or because of family-care responsibilities.

Typically, payrolls don't drop as much as claims rise, because often people who lose a job will make a claim and find a new position within a few weeks, Mr. Sheperdson said. But this month, he expects most of the people who have made claims to hit the payroll number, because any hiring occurring now is trivial compared with the scale of the losses.

Navy Federal Credit Union economist Robert Frick said the claims figures suggest the unemployment rate in April will be in the 18%-to-20% range. That would easily be the highest level on records back to the 1940s, but would mean the jobless rate stays below estimates of peak unemployment during the Great Depression, before comparable data was kept.

David Smith, a graphic designer in Wilmington, Del., is among those who expect to return to work but are facing hardship in the interim. He has tried unsuccessfully to apply for unemployment benefits online over the past two weeks.

"It's all online and there's nobody there to answer the phone, and I just got automated emails back," the 42-year-old said. Mr. Smith also has yet to receive a federal stimulus check.

The uncertainty caused him to be more careful with spending. "I have to say no a little more," he said, for instance if his children ask him to buy a new videogame. "I'm getting a little concerned because unemployment's not working. It's also out of my hands. We have to do what's safe."

Harriet Torry contributed to this article.

