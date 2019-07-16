Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. Justice Department asks appeals court to pause antitrust ruling against Qualcomm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/16/2019 | 06:01pm EDT
A Qualcomm sign is pictured at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Shanghai

(Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department asked a federal appeals court to pause the enforcement of a sweeping antitrust ruling against mobile chip supplier Qualcomm Inc on Tuesday, citing support from the Energy Department and Defense Department.

"For DoD, Qualcomm is a key player both in terms of its trusted supply chain and as a leader in innovation, and it would be impossible to replace Qualcomm's critical role in 5G technology in the short term," Ellen M. Lord, Under Secretary for Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment, wrote in a filing made in the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Qualcomm, the largest supplier of modem chips that connect smartphones to wireless data networks, on May 21 lost in an antitrust lawsuit brought by the Federal Trade Commission earlier this year.

U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh ruled that Qualcomm had engaged in anticompetitive patent-licensing practices to keep a monopoly on the mobile chip market. Koh ordered Qualcomm to license its technology to rival chipmakers, which include firms like Taiwan’s MediaTek Inc and Huawei Technologies Co Ltd's HiSilicon chip unit.

Qualcomm has been fighting to have the ruling put on hold while it pursues an appeal. The San Diego, California, company has argued that letting the ruling stand could upend its talks with phone makers over chips for 5G, the next generation of wireless data networks.

Koh declined to pause the ruling, bringing the case before the 9th Circuit.

The Justice Department's antitrust division had asked Koh to hold an additional hearing about potential penalties before she made her ruling, but she declined to do so.

In a friend of the court filing on Tuesday, Justice Department attorneys argued her ruling was "erroneous" and called her decision to forego additional hearings "unlawful."

Energy Department officials also filed in favor of a pause.

"DOE’s missions in nuclear security and protection of the Nation’s energy and nuclear infrastructure are dependent on secure and advanced wireless communications, of which Qualcomm is the major and predominant U.S. supplier of both current generation and upcoming 5G chipsets," wrote chief information officer Max Everett.

Lord wrote that the Defense Department "firmly believes that any measure that inappropriately limits Qualcomm's technological leadership, ability to invest in research and development, and market competitiveness, even in the short-term, could harm national security."

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Richard Chang and Sonya Hepinstall)

By Stephen Nellis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:01pU.S. Justice Department asks appeals court to pause antitrust ruling against Qualcomm
RE
05:57pAs Fed approaches rate cut, policymakers debate how deep to trim
RE
05:45pOn Path to ECB, Lagarde Resigns as IMF's Chief
DJ
05:35pPENNSYLVANIA DEPARTMENT OF COMMUNITY AND ECONOMIC : DCED Announces Funding to Lower Energy Costs for Residents and Businesses in Butler, Crawford, and Northampton Counties
PU
05:32pPowell Says Fed Must Pay Greater Attention to Global Developments--2nd Update
DJ
05:16pUtilities Down As Strong Economic Data Cools Safe-Haven Demand -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:14pCommunications Services Flat as Traders Hedge on Growth Prospects -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:11pTech Down as Momentum Fades -- Tech Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LITTELFUSE, INC. : LITTELFUSE : Announces Preliminary Financial Results for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2019
2Corporate America Family Credit Union (CAFCU) Announces Plans to Acquire Ben Franklin Bank of Illinois
3TIX CORP. : Tix Corporation Releases Letter to Stockholders
4PREMIA PARTNERS : introduces global first MSCI Vietnam ETF and first low-cost US Treasury Floating Rate ETF..
5STAG INDUSTRIAL INC : STAG INDUSTRIAL : Closes New $200 Million Unsecured Term Loan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About