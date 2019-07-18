Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. Justice Department may sue to block Sprint, T-Mobile merger

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/18/2019 | 09:40pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A smartphones with Sprint logo are seen in front of a screen projection of T-mobile logo, in this picture illustration

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department has told T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp to wrap up a deal by the end of next week to sell assets that are to be divested as a condition of their proposed merger or face a lawsuit aimed at stopping the transaction, a source familiar with the deal said on Thursday.

T-Mobile and Sprint did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. The Justice Department declined to comment.

CNBC was the first to report the ultimatum.

In June, a group of U.S. state attorneys general filed a lawsuit in federal court in New York to block the merger of the third and fourth largest U.S. wireless carriers, arguing that the proposed $26 billion deal would cost consumers more than $4.5 billion annually.

To win over the Justice Department, which is not involved in the lawsuit, T-Mobile and Sprint have agreed to a series of deal concessions, including selling the prepaid brand Boost.

The companies have been in talks for weeks to sell Boost to Dish Network Corp but are haggling over issues such as restrictions over who can buy the divested assets if they are sold in the future. T-Mobile and Deutsche Telekom, which owns 63 percent of T-Mobile, are seeking to prevent them from going to a cable or technology company.

Sprint is controlled by Softbank Group Corp.

The companies told the court in late June that they were willing to refrain from closing the deal until after the state attorneys general case is completed.

The two companies have a July 29 deadline to complete the deal but are expected to extend it.

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai has given his blessing to the merger in principle and is expected to circulate a formal order within weeks.

(Reporting by David Shepardson and Diane Bartz in Washington and Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall and Leslie Adler)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:09pASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Gain On Fresh Hopes Of Rate Cut By Fed
DJ
11:08pNetflix sinks on subscriber losses, analysts still see growth
RE
11:04pJapan says no comment on International Court of Justice plan in South Korea dispute
RE
11:02pChina makes biggest U.S. sorghum purchase since April as trade talks resume
RE
11:02pU.S.-China officials discuss trade; Mnuchin eyes possible in-person talks
RE
10:46pTaiwan June export orders seen dropping for eighth straight month - Reuters poll
RE
10:30pJapan says Seoul must fix wartime labour issue that violates international law
RE
10:28pWeWork to host Wall Street analyst day in IPO push - sources
RE
10:27pJapan's core inflation hits two-year low, might push Bank of Japan to ease again soon
RE
10:25pJapan's core inflation hits two-year low, might push BOJ to ease again soon
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : shares hit record highs, powered by growing cloud sales
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : takes $4.9 billion charge for prolonged grounding of 737 MAX planes
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Trump meets with airline CEOs over Qatar subsidy accusations
4SK HYNIX INC : SK HYNIX : South Korea urges Japan to accept request for talks over export controls
5J C PENNEY COMPANY INC : EXCLUSIVE: J.C. Penney taps debt restructuring advisers - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About