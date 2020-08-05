U.S. Justice Dept asks court to block California net neutrality law

WASHINGTON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on
Wednesday asked a federal judge to block California's net
neutrality law, arguing the state action is preempted by federal
action.
The move came after a U.S. appeals court in October largely
upheld the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) repeal
of landmark net neutrality rules.
In 2018, California agreed not to enforce its own state net
neutrality law until a final court decision on the FCC repeal.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Sandra Maler)