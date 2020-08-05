Log in
U.S. Justice Dept asks court to block California net neutrality law

08/05/2020 | 03:35pm EDT

WASHINGTON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Wednesday asked a federal judge to block California's net neutrality law, arguing the state action is preempted by federal action.

The move came after a U.S. appeals court in October largely upheld the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) repeal of landmark net neutrality rules.

In 2018, California agreed not to enforce its own state net neutrality law until a final court decision on the FCC repeal. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Sandra Maler)

