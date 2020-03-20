U.S. Layoffs Likely Surged to Unprecedented Level This Past Week

By Sarah Chaney and Eric Morath

An unparalleled number of Americans filed for unemployment benefits this week as the coronavirus pandemic shut down businesses and left many people without a job, economists say.

State-level anecdotes suggest applications for unemployment benefits -- a proxy for layoffs -- could hit more than 2 million in next Thursday's Labor Department report, the largest weekly increase in jobless claims and the highest level on record, according to a note from Goldman Sachs.

States and localities have been ordering businesses in public places, such as restaurants and bars, to temporarily close to protect against the spread of coronavirus, immediately hitting parts of the U.S. economy. A wave of workers rushing to claim unemployment benefits followed, and many states reported the largest increases in claims they have ever seen.

Ohio released updated figures on Friday morning showing jobless claims rose to nearly 140,000 through Thursday, compared with about 5,000 for the same period last week. By noon Thursday, New York's website to register for benefits had about 200,000 logins. The state's labor department website is averaging more than 250,000 logins per day, a 400% increase over the normal average.

States are bulking up with or reallocating staff to handle this week's surge in unemployment-benefits claims.

State labor officials in Virginia partially took over a Department of Motor Vehicles call center to process more jobless claims, said Megan Healy, chief workforce development adviser to Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam at a Friday morning press conference. Virginia received 14,000 jobless claims on Thursday, nearly matching the 16,000 claims the state received Monday through Wednesday.

"We want everyone to apply [for unemployment]. The rules change daily, maybe hourly," Ms. Healy said. "If you are denied, we're going to keep that data, and so if the rules change from the Department of Labor, then we can also start going back and issue folks checks."

Keith Shaw, 52 years old, is one American who tapped unemployment insurance this week. He applied online for benefits in Massachusetts on Wednesday after he lost his job as an editor of a business publication earlier this week. He is waiting for his claim to be processed.

Mr. Shaw recognizes that the benefits only cover a portion of his previous income.

"It helps, but I'm not going to be living off of it," he said. "We do go into money-saving mode pretty much immediately here."

States continued releasing unemployment-claims figures despite a request earlier this week from the Trump administration for states to abstain from releasing figures prior to the publication of national weekly U.S. jobless claims by the U.S. Labor Department on Thursdays.

A state labor department official cited an email sent on Wednesday from Gay Gilbert, an administrator at the U.S. Labor Department. The emailed message asked states to keep the numbers embargoed until the national claims figures are released, the state official said. Another state labor department official confirmed receipt of this email.

A Labor Department spokesperson said via email that state data are regularly embargoed until the national numbers are published on Thursday mornings. "As a leading economic indicator that has the potential to impact policy decisions and financial markets, it is important to ensure the information is communicated in a consistent and fair manner," the spokesperson said.

Erica Groshen, a former commissioner at the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics who was nominated by President Obama, said the general principle as she understood it was that states owned state-level jobless claims data.

The Employment and Training Administration, housed inside the Labor Department that operates apprenticeship and other work-force training programs, publishes the weekly jobless claims report. The Bureau of Labor Statistics operates as a separate entity from the Labor Department and publishes the monthly unemployment report.

