Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. Layoffs Likely Surged to Unprecedented Level This Past Week

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/20/2020 | 02:33pm EDT

By Sarah Chaney and Eric Morath

An unparalleled number of Americans filed for unemployment benefits this week as the coronavirus pandemic shut down businesses and left many people without a job, economists say.

State-level anecdotes suggest applications for unemployment benefits -- a proxy for layoffs -- could hit more than 2 million in next Thursday's Labor Department report, the largest weekly increase in jobless claims and the highest level on record, according to a note from Goldman Sachs.

States and localities have been ordering businesses in public places, such as restaurants and bars, to temporarily close to protect against the spread of coronavirus, immediately hitting parts of the U.S. economy. A wave of workers rushing to claim unemployment benefits followed, and many states reported the largest increases in claims they have ever seen.

Ohio released updated figures on Friday morning showing jobless claims rose to nearly 140,000 through Thursday, compared with about 5,000 for the same period last week. By noon Thursday, New York's website to register for benefits had about 200,000 logins. The state's labor department website is averaging more than 250,000 logins per day, a 400% increase over the normal average.

States are bulking up with or reallocating staff to handle this week's surge in unemployment-benefits claims.

State labor officials in Virginia partially took over a Department of Motor Vehicles call center to process more jobless claims, said Megan Healy, chief workforce development adviser to Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam at a Friday morning press conference. Virginia received 14,000 jobless claims on Thursday, nearly matching the 16,000 claims the state received Monday through Wednesday.

"We want everyone to apply [for unemployment]. The rules change daily, maybe hourly," Ms. Healy said. "If you are denied, we're going to keep that data, and so if the rules change from the Department of Labor, then we can also start going back and issue folks checks."

Keith Shaw, 52 years old, is one American who tapped unemployment insurance this week. He applied online for benefits in Massachusetts on Wednesday after he lost his job as an editor of a business publication earlier this week. He is waiting for his claim to be processed.

Mr. Shaw recognizes that the benefits only cover a portion of his previous income.

"It helps, but I'm not going to be living off of it," he said. "We do go into money-saving mode pretty much immediately here."

States continued releasing unemployment-claims figures despite a request earlier this week from the Trump administration for states to abstain from releasing figures prior to the publication of national weekly U.S. jobless claims by the U.S. Labor Department on Thursdays.

A state labor department official cited an email sent on Wednesday from Gay Gilbert, an administrator at the U.S. Labor Department. The emailed message asked states to keep the numbers embargoed until the national claims figures are released, the state official said. Another state labor department official confirmed receipt of this email.

A Labor Department spokesperson said via email that state data are regularly embargoed until the national numbers are published on Thursday mornings. "As a leading economic indicator that has the potential to impact policy decisions and financial markets, it is important to ensure the information is communicated in a consistent and fair manner," the spokesperson said.

Erica Groshen, a former commissioner at the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics who was nominated by President Obama, said the general principle as she understood it was that states owned state-level jobless claims data.

The Employment and Training Administration, housed inside the Labor Department that operates apprenticeship and other work-force training programs, publishes the weekly jobless claims report. The Bureau of Labor Statistics operates as a separate entity from the Labor Department and publishes the monthly unemployment report.

--Amara Omeokwe contributed to this article.

Write to Sarah Chaney at sarah.chaney@wsj.com and Eric Morath at eric.morath@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:49pIMF sees severe impact from pandemic on global economy, but crisis temporary
RE
02:42pUK steps in to pay workers' wages amid coronavirus shutdown
RE
02:37pBayer mediator says glyphosate settlement talks slowed by coronavirus
RE
02:36pU.N. council members want option to vote virtually, Russia says 'don't be afraid'
RE
02:35pENERGY SYSTEMS : We Are Still Open to Serve You
SE
02:34pTHIS IS NO 2008 : Mnuchin borrows from Paulson's economic crisis playbook
RE
02:33pU.S. Layoffs Likely Surged to Unprecedented Level This Past Week
DJ
02:31pWHO MESSAGE TO YOUTH ON VIRUS : 'You are not invincible'
RE
02:29pCoronavirus death toll in UK rises by 33 to 177
RE
02:27pCORONAVIRUS SHUTDOWN TO CUT EUROPE, AMERICAS AUTO PRODUCTION BY 1.44 MILLION : IHS Markit
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMS AG : AMS : Confirms Osram Offer Expected to Close in 2Q; Reiterates 1Q Guidance
2BOEING EYES PRODUCTION PAUSE AS VIRUS SPREADS: sources
3CMC MARKETS PLC : Online broker CMC raises forecast again as trading volumes surge
4INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A. : Inditex considers 25,000 temporary layoffs in Spain
5TOTAL : RENEWABLES : Total Expands in Wind Power in France with the acquisition of Global Power Wind France

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group