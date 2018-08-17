U.S. Legal Support Named 2018 Best Court Reporting and Deposition Provider, Best Deposition Video Provider and Best Document Management Solution for Retrieved Records in California

U.S. Legal Support, Inc., a preeminent provider of a suite of litigation
support services including court reporting, record retrieval,
interpreting and translation services, trial services and transcription
services, has been voted the 2018 Best Court Reporting and Deposition
Provider by the readers of The Recorder in California. This is the fifth
consecutive year U.S. Legal Support has received this honor.
Additionally, U.S. Legal Support received first place wins in the
following categories:
Best Deposition Video Provider – 3rd consecutive year
Best
Document Management Solution for Retrieved Records – 3rd
consecutive year
The Best of The Recorder 2018 readers’ poll was comprised of attorneys
and legal professionals placing votes for those firms and legal service
providers who triumphed among their competitors in providing exceptional
service to the legal community.
“We are so pleased to learn we are once again the recipient of The
Recorder’s Best of 2018 award. We remain committed to providing our
clients the exceptional service and care this honor reflects. We are
truly grateful to our clients and our California team for their
contributions in making this possible,” stated Shana Holton, U.S. Legal
Support’s West Division President.
U.S. Legal Support offers a suite of court reporting solutions
including: videography, transcription services, multi-party case
management, complex asbestos litigation, an online client portal, mobile
app and much more. U.S. Legal Support holds a national footprint with
over 4,500 court reporters located across the United States, allowing
clients the ability to schedule anywhere in the country from their local
U.S. Legal Support office.
About U.S. Legal Support
U.S. Legal Support, Inc., founded in 1996, is a privately held
company with over 85 offices located across the United States. As
one of the leading providers of litigation services, we are the only
litigation support company that provides court reporting, record
retrieval, interpreting and translation services, trial services and
transcription services to major corporations and law firms nationwide.
For more information visit: www.uslegalsupport.com
