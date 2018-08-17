Log in
U.S. Legal Support Named 2018 Best Court Reporting and Deposition Provider, Best Deposition Video Provider and Best Document Management Solution for Retrieved Records in California

08/17/2018 | 01:07am CEST

U.S. Legal Support, Inc., a preeminent provider of a suite of litigation support services including court reporting, record retrieval, interpreting and translation services, trial services and transcription services, has been voted the 2018 Best Court Reporting and Deposition Provider by the readers of The Recorder in California. This is the fifth consecutive year U.S. Legal Support has received this honor.

Additionally, U.S. Legal Support received first place wins in the following categories:

Best Deposition Video Provider – 3rd consecutive year
Best Document Management Solution for Retrieved Records – 3rd consecutive year

The Best of The Recorder 2018 readers’ poll was comprised of attorneys and legal professionals placing votes for those firms and legal service providers who triumphed among their competitors in providing exceptional service to the legal community.

“We are so pleased to learn we are once again the recipient of The Recorder’s Best of 2018 award. We remain committed to providing our clients the exceptional service and care this honor reflects. We are truly grateful to our clients and our California team for their contributions in making this possible,” stated Shana Holton, U.S. Legal Support’s West Division President.

U.S. Legal Support offers a suite of court reporting solutions including: videography, transcription services, multi-party case management, complex asbestos litigation, an online client portal, mobile app and much more. U.S. Legal Support holds a national footprint with over 4,500 court reporters located across the United States, allowing clients the ability to schedule anywhere in the country from their local U.S. Legal Support office.

About U.S. Legal Support

U.S. Legal Support, Inc., founded in 1996, is a privately held company with over 85 offices located across the United States. As one of the leading providers of litigation services, we are the only litigation support company that provides court reporting, record retrieval, interpreting and translation services, trial services and transcription services to major corporations and law firms nationwide.

For more information visit: www.uslegalsupport.com


