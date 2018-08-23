U.S. Manufacturing PMI Falls in August as Business Activity Growth Slows

By Kimberly Chin



A reading of manufacturing activity in the U.S. reached its lowest level since November, according to a report released Thursday, as companies' rates of output and new business growth slowed.

The IHS Markit U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index decreased to 54.5 in August, from 55.3 in July. Readings above 50 indicate expansion, while those below 50 indicates contraction.

The report said the decline mostly came from a slowdown in private-sector business activity, which has fallen from a three-year peak in May. Some private firms, according to IHS Markit, said they had difficulties keeping pace with the steep rate of order growth in the first half of the year.

The IHS Markit Flash U.S. Services PMI, which looks at business activity, fell to 55.2 in August from 56 in July.

Private-sector companies saw a sharp rise in input costs and were pressured to boost staff wages while reducing operating expenses, the report said.

"Output, new orders and employment growth all moderated, adding to signs that the economy has cooled after strong growth in the second quarter," Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit, said in prepared remarks. "Backlogs of uncompleted work, a key indicator of future output and hiring, meanwhile fell for the first time for over a year, suggesting the slowing trend could persist into the fall."

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com