U.S. Manufacturing PMI Falls in December

By Kimberly Chin



A reading of private-sector manufacturing activity in the U.S. fell in December as new business growth dropped to the lowest level since October 2017, according to a report released Friday.

A final reading of the IHS Markit U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index fell to a seasonally-adjusted 54.4 in December, down from 54.7 in November. Readings above 50 indicate expansion, while anything below 50 indicates contraction.

The rate of new business growth fell in December for the third consecutive month. Service providers registered the slowest pace of new orders in 14 months.

Input and output prices continued to rise albeit at a weaker pace than in the past few months as costs burdened manufacturers and client demand waned. Demand was also hurt by higher interest rates and economic uncertainty.

Some service providers were also less optimistic about future business conditions. Positive sentiment was at its lowest level in a year, according to IHS Markit.

Employment growth was a bright spot in the report with job creation jumping to a three-month high. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Friday U.S. employers added 312,000 jobs.

