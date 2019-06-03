U.S. Manufacturing PMI Falls to Lowest Point Since September 2009 : IHS Markit

By Kimberly Chin

A reading of manufacturing activity in the U.S. fell in May to its lowest level in nearly a decade, as weak demand and trade tensions put pressure on growth, a report released Monday said.

A final reading of the IHS Markit U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index declined to a seasonally adjusted 50.5 in May, down from 52.6 in the previous month. Readings above 50 indicate expansion, while anything below 50 indicates contraction. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected a reading of 52.3.

The May reading was the index's lowest level since September 2009.

"While tariffs were widely reported as having dampened demand and pushed costs higher, both producers and their suppliers often reported the need to hold selling prices lower amid lackluster demand," Chris Williamson, IHS Markit's chief business economist, said in prepared remarks. "While this bodes well for inflation, profit margins are clearly being squeezed as a result."

The pace of output growth slowed as companies worked to clear backlogs on previously placed orders. Meanwhile, new export orders declined for the first time since August 2009, largely precipitated by weak client demand.

Manufacturers had a bleak outlook about growth in the coming months, as some firms observed customers holding off on orders due to growing uncertainty. Expectations for growth fell to the lowest since IHS Markit started reporting this data in July 2012.

