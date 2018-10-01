U.S. Manufacturing PMI Improves as Demand Picks Up in September

By Kimberly Chin



A reading of manufacturing activity in the U.S. rose in September to a four-month high due to stronger increases in production and new business, according to a report released Monday.

The final reading of the IHS Markit U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to a seasonally adjusted 55.6 in September, from 54.7 in August. Readings above 50 indicate expansion, while anything below 50 indicates contraction.

Production in the goods-producing sector rose at a shaper rate in September on a sustained rise in new business and more favorable demand conditions, IHS Markit said.

New orders also rose to a four-month high, driven by more client demand and increased marketing activity. Backlogs also increased for manufacturers in September.

Firms continued to faced higher cost burdens as survey respondents attributed the higher prices to tariffs, which they were able to partially pass off to clients, the report said.

"U.S. manufacturing showed resilience in the face of storms in September, with output rising at one of the fastest rates seen so far this year," said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit, in prepared remarks. "New orders growth has lifted to the highest since May and is being boosted in particular by strong domestic demand, especially in consumer markets. In contrast, export orders grew only very modestly again."

