Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. Manufacturing Sector Further Expands in August -- ISM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/01/2020 | 10:43am EDT

By Xavier Fontdegloria

Activity in the U.S. manufacturing sector expanded in August for the third straight month and at a faster pace than that of July, data from a survey compiled by the Institute for Supply Management showed Tuesday.

The ISM Manufacturing Report on Business PMI for August stood at 56.0, up 1.8 percentage points from the July reading of 54.2.

The figure is higher than expectations from economists polled by The Wall Street Journal, who predicted the PMI to be at 55.0.

This figure signaled a continued rebuilding of economic activity in August and reached its highest level of expansion since November 2018, when the index registered 58.8, ISM said.

"After the coronavirus brought manufacturing activity to historic lows, the sector continued its recovery in August, the first full month of operations after supply chains restarted and adjustments were made for employees to return to work," said Timothy R. Fiore, chair of the ISM Manufacturing Business Survey Committee.

ISM compiles the PMI from a survey of manufacturing supply executives whose responses reflect the change, if any, in the current month compared with the previous one in certain areas of business activity. A PMI reading above 50 indicates that the manufacturing economy is generally expanding, while below 50 indicates that it is generally declining.

The production index edged up to 63.3 from 62.1 a month earlier, while the new orders index jumped to 67.6 from July's 61.5.

The employment index, despite increasing by 2.1 points to 46.4, remained in contraction territory.

The inventories index registered 44.4, 2.6 points lower than the July reading of 47. The prices index climbed to 59.5, up 6.3 points from the July reading of 53.2.

Five of the big six industry sectors expanded, the report said. And of the 18 manufacturing industries, 15 reported growth in August and three reported contractions in activity.

August's manufacturing PMI also signalled that the U.S. overall economic activity is rebuilding, as a reading above 42.8 over a period of time generally indicates an expansion of the overall economy. This is the fourth consecutive month in which the PMI indicates such expansion.

Write to Xavier Fontdegloria at xavier.fontdegloria@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:01aBrazil Extends Payments to Informal Workers Through Year End, Cuts Amount in Half
DJ
11:00aU.S. House Oversight Committee to subpoena AbbVie in drug-pricing probe
RE
10:44aWall Street advances as U.S. factory activity hits 19-month high
RE
10:43aU.S. Manufacturing Sector Further Expands in August -- ISM
DJ
10:41aPower demand pushes UAE August oil output above OPEC+ quota - sources
RE
10:35aAustralia's Abbott has had discussions with UK government on trade role
RE
10:28aBrazil 2Q GDP Shrank at Fastest Pace on Record Amid Coronavirus Shut Downs -- Update
DJ
10:23aU.S. Manufacturing Activity Expands at Fastest Pace in 18 Months -- IHS Markit
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : Apple and Tesla shares surge after stock splits kick in
2BP PLC : Big Oil's patchy deals record casts shadow over green makeover
3TESLA, INC. : Tesla launches $5 billion capital raise, tapping in on share surge
4CUREVAC N.V. : Delivering super-cooled COVID-19 vaccine a daunting challenge for some countries
5AIR FRANCE-KLM : AIR FRANCE KLM : Redemption of the EUR 600 million undated deeply subordinated notes (of whic..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group