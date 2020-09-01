U.S. Manufacturing Sector Further Expands in August -- ISM

By Xavier Fontdegloria

Activity in the U.S. manufacturing sector expanded in August for the third straight month and at a faster pace than that of July, data from a survey compiled by the Institute for Supply Management showed Tuesday.

The ISM Manufacturing Report on Business PMI for August stood at 56.0, up 1.8 percentage points from the July reading of 54.2.

The figure is higher than expectations from economists polled by The Wall Street Journal, who predicted the PMI to be at 55.0.

This figure signaled a continued rebuilding of economic activity in August and reached its highest level of expansion since November 2018, when the index registered 58.8, ISM said.

"After the coronavirus brought manufacturing activity to historic lows, the sector continued its recovery in August, the first full month of operations after supply chains restarted and adjustments were made for employees to return to work," said Timothy R. Fiore, chair of the ISM Manufacturing Business Survey Committee.

ISM compiles the PMI from a survey of manufacturing supply executives whose responses reflect the change, if any, in the current month compared with the previous one in certain areas of business activity. A PMI reading above 50 indicates that the manufacturing economy is generally expanding, while below 50 indicates that it is generally declining.

The production index edged up to 63.3 from 62.1 a month earlier, while the new orders index jumped to 67.6 from July's 61.5.

The employment index, despite increasing by 2.1 points to 46.4, remained in contraction territory.

The inventories index registered 44.4, 2.6 points lower than the July reading of 47. The prices index climbed to 59.5, up 6.3 points from the July reading of 53.2.

Five of the big six industry sectors expanded, the report said. And of the 18 manufacturing industries, 15 reported growth in August and three reported contractions in activity.

August's manufacturing PMI also signalled that the U.S. overall economic activity is rebuilding, as a reading above 42.8 over a period of time generally indicates an expansion of the overall economy. This is the fourth consecutive month in which the PMI indicates such expansion.

Write to Xavier Fontdegloria at xavier.fontdegloria@wsj.com