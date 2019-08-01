U.S. Manufacturing Slipped in July -- 2nd Update

By Harriet Torry

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. factory sector lost further momentum last month, slipping to its lowest reading in nearly three years in July as anemic global growth and trade tensions continued to pressure manufacturing.

The Institute for Supply Management said Thursday its manufacturing index fell to 51.2 in July from 51.7 in June. Readings above 50 indicate activity is expanding across the manufacturing sector, while those below 50 are a sign of contraction.

July marked the fourth straight month of slowing expansion in the index, and it was the weakest reading since August 2016.

"People aren't investing," said Timothy Fiore, chairman of the ISM's Manufacturing Business Survey Committee in an interview. "There's a clear uncertainty about where to put your money."

"The biggest headwind for U.S. manufacturing is the trade disruptions that are artificial and they lead towards a lack of confidence in investing," Mr. Fiore said.

Thursday's data, compiled from a monthly survey of purchasing and supply executives across the U.S., came as part of a broader picture of softening activity in global manufacturing.

Daniel Silver, an economist at J.P. Morgan, said, "We have yet to see convincing signs of a pickup in the manufacturing sector following its slump throughout most of the year so far."

Europe's factories are struggling. IHS Markit's July manufacturing index for the eurozone fell to its lowest level since December 2012. In China, the Caixin China manufacturing purchasing managers index rose to 49.9 in July from 49.4 in June, just below the 50 threshold that separates contraction from expansion.

The globally sensitive manufacturing sector remains under pressure from weak global growth, a strong dollar and trade tensions.

U.S. manufacturers face higher costs for many components and metals because of U.S. tariffs on goods from China, and a strong dollar that makes American exports more expensive. The extended grounding of Boeing Co.'s 737 MAX has also taken a toll on the sector.

At Wagner Machine Inc., which makes custom metal and plastic parts, sales softened in June and July after strong growth in the first quarter and record growth last year. Sales are still up about 7% for the year but a 15% decline in June and July dragged down that measure.

"We are still quoting quite a bit, but people aren't pulling the trigger, " said Courtney Wagner, president of the Norton, Ohio-based company, of its customers. "It's more like a wait and see."

Chemicals maker DuPont de Nemours Inc. said Thursday that it expects organic sales to fall this year, the latest company to report slowing sales in industrial markets including car and electronics production.

"We are not counting on any improvement happening," Executive Chairman Edward Breen told investors on a call.

General Electric Co. said Wednesday that the grounding of Boeing Co. 's 737 MAX jet could hurt its cash flow by as much as $1.4 billion this year, as lower production and halted deliveries of the popular jet continue to ripple through the industrial economy.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday that "demand is weak," and "you see manufacturing being weak all over the world." The global business cycle involving manufacturing and investment has been "a bigger factor than certainly we expected late last year," he said.

The Fed cut interest rates by a quarter-percentage point -- the first reduction since 2008 -- in a pre-emptive strike to cushion the economy from a global slowdown and escalating trade tensions. Officials decided that lower rates are needed now to provide a boost for an economic outlook darkened by a global manufacturing swoon and a recent escalation in trade tensions by the Trump administration.

