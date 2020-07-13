Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

U.S. Manufacturing Technology Orders Decreased in May 2020 to 219.4 Million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/13/2020 | 07:06am EDT

McLean, Va. (July 13, 2020) - U.S. manufacturing technology orders decreased 5% in May from the previous month to $219.4 million, according to the latest U.S. Manufacturing Technology Orders report published by AMT - The Association For Manufacturing Technology. New orders were 45% lower than in May 2019, and total orders through May 2020 were $1.3 billion, 31% lower than YTD 2019 orders.

'We had predicted that growth in the MT sector would be flat in the first half of 2020; however, it is down about 30% due to the impact of the pandemic on the global manufacturing industry,' said Douglas K. Woods, president of AMT. 'While the aerospace, defense, housing, and infrastructure sectors did better in May, growth has been uneven across industries. The automobile sector is down, and spending on medical supplies has leveled off. Significantly, very high business and consumer savings rates indicate a lack of confidence in the economy, and industry economic forecasters predict the manufacturing industry will be down about 50% before it begins to rebound in the last quarter of this year or in early 2021.

'Employment figures are the positive news. Layoffs in the manufacturing sector have gone down to their pre-pandemic levels, and there have been two consecutive months of national gains in employment. These gains likely trickle down into the economy in the form of increased income, greater consumer confidence, and increased spending, and lead to a return to more normal spending cycles.'

'2020 will still be a down year for MT orders, and we think it is likely that manufacturing will experience uneven growth for the next several quarters. Oxford Economics has forecast a 50% decline in machine tool orders in 2020 (from 2019), and while they have also forecast a robust 84-plus percent increase in MT orders in 2021, this is still a 10% decline from where the industry stood before the pandemic. Consumer confidence, capacity utilization, and the unemployment rate are the key indicators that we will keep our eyes on as they chart future performance.'

# # #

The United States Manufacturing Technology Orders (USMTO) Report is based on the totals of actual data reported by companies participating in the USMTO program. This report, compiled by AMT - The Association For Manufacturing Technology, provides regional and national U.S. orders data of domestic and imported machine tools and related equipment. Analysis of manufacturing technology orders provides a reliable leading economic indicator as manufacturing industries invest in capital metalworking equipment to increase capacity and improve productivity.

AMT - The Association For Manufacturing Technology represents U.S.-based providers of manufacturing technology - the advanced machinery, devices, and digital equipment that U.S. manufacturing relies on to be productive, innovative, and competitive. Located in McLean, VA, near the nation's capital, AMT acts as the industry's voice to speed the pace of innovation, increase global competitiveness, and develop manufacturing's advanced workforce of tomorrow. With extensive expertise in industry data and intelligence, as well as a full complement of international business operations, AMT offers its members an unparalleled level of support. AMT also produces IMTS - The International Manufacturing Technology Show, the premier manufacturing technology event in North America. www.amtonline.org

Disclaimer

AMT - Association for Manufacturing Technology published this content on 13 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2020 11:05:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
07:35aKodiak Commences Drilling at MPD Copper-Gold Porphyry Project in Southern BC
NE
07:35aCowen Accelerates Rapid Growth of International Sales & Trading Operations With Key Hires and New Integrated Liquidity Sources
GL
07:35aRoyal Road Intersects 65 Meters at 6.9 grams per tonne Gold at the Luna Roja Gold-Skarn Project; Nicaragua
NE
07:34aBASF SE : UBS remains Neutral
MD
07:33aCELLULAR BIOMEDICINE GROUP, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:33aDIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : Barclays maintains a Buy rating
MD
07:32aVIVUS INC : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing, Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
07:32aASML : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating
MD
07:31aMIDSONA PUBL : Invitation to Midsona's Q2 presentation on 21 July
AQ
07:31aFIERA CAPITAL CORPORATION : Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ATLANTIA SPA : ATLANTIA : Italy's PM dismisses latest Atlantia bid to keep motorway licence
2NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR ASA : European stocks gain as focus shifts to earnings, stimulus talks
3G4S PLC : G4S : 2020 Half Year Results Announcement Date Change
4UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : French firm Ubisoft shares fall following staff departures
5HELLOFRESH SE : HELLOFRESH : JP Morgan gives a Neutral rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group