Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

U.S. Marine Corps Awards BAE Systems Team a Contract to Develop ACV Family of Vehicles

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/25/2019 | 02:38pm EDT

BAE Systems, along with teammate Iveco Defence Vehicles, has been awarded a $67 million contract modification by the U.S. Marine Corps to develop new variants for the Amphibious Combat Vehicle (ACV) Family of Vehicles program for enhancing battlefield situational awareness and firepower.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190625005917/en/

The U.S. Marine Corps and BAE Systems are in the low-rate initial production phase of the Amphibious Combat Vehicle program and are developing new variants. (Photo: BAE Systems, Inc.)

The U.S. Marine Corps and BAE Systems are in the low-rate initial production phase of the Amphibious Combat Vehicle program and are developing new variants. (Photo: BAE Systems, Inc.)

“The ACV has proven to be a versatile platform capable of numerous configurations to meet current and future mission requirements,” said John Swift, director of amphibious programs at BAE Systems. “With this award, BAE Systems will be able to develop a family of vehicles that will deliver the technology and capability the Marines require to accomplish their mission in support of our national security.”

The contract calls for the design and development of the command (ACV-C) and the 30mm medium caliber cannon (ACV-30) variants. The ACV-C incorporates seven work stations to provide situational awareness and control of the battle space. The ACV-30 integrates a 30mm cannon to provide the lethality and protection the Marines need while leaving ample room for troop capacity and payload.

BAE Systems was previously awarded a low-rate initial production contract in June 2018 for the personnel variant (ACV-P). The Marine Corps announced the ACV had successfully completed anticipated requirements testing and would no longer be pursuing an envisioned incremental ACV 1.1 and ACV 1.2 development approach. The program is now known as the ACV Family of Vehicles, which encompasses the breadth and depth of the vehicle’s capabilities and multiple variants.

BAE Systems has a long legacy of designing and building amphibious vehicles and is a leading provider of combat vehicles, having produced more than 100,000 systems for customers worldwide. Iveco Defence Vehicles brings additional proven experience, having designed and built more than 30,000 multi-purpose, protected, and armored military vehicles in service today.

The development of the ACV variants will take place in Stafford, Virginia; San Jose, California; Sterling Heights, Michigan; Aiken, South Carolina; and York, Pennsylvania.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:25pSAFARICOM : extends SIM fraud fight to lenders
AQ
03:24pFEDEX : sues US government over export rules in Huawei case
AQ
03:24pBravatek Announces Listing to the GSA IT Schedule 70 as an Approved Vendor/Contractor
GL
03:22pCISCO : BIOS Middle East bags Cisco award
AQ
03:21pEnergy Stocks Diverge From Oil Prices
DJ
03:21pBEYOND MEAT OPTION ALERT : Fri $150 Calls Sweep (32) near the Ask: 504 @ $3.8 vs 3285 OI; Ref=$143.6
PU
03:21pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : US Dept Of Homeland Security Will Deploy Up To 89 Agents To Guatemala By End-August Under Joint Agreement To Reduce Irregular Migration And Strengthen Border Security
PU
03:20pDYNAMICS : Eliopack will temporarily shift production capacity to other Aluflexpack facilities due to fire incident
EQ
03:20pTRITON INTERNATIONAL : Completes Public Offering of Series B Preference Shares
BU
03:20pTYSON FOODS : US government investigating poultry price-fixing claims
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FEDEX CORPORATION : FEDEX : sues U.S. government over 'impossible' task of policing exports to China
2IQIYI INC : IQIYI : China's iQiyi looks abroad after hitting 100 million paying subscribers
3ABBVIE : AbbVie looks beyond Humira with $63 billion deal for Botox-maker Allergan
4GOLD : Gold soars to six-year high as trade, as Iran tensions mount
5DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Takes Hit From Recall

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About