U S Marines Corps : FISCAL YEAR 2019 (FY19) SELECTED MARINE CORPS RESERVE (SMCR) STAFF SERGEANT BONUS (SSB) AND ENLISTED AFFILIATION BONUS (EAB)

FISCAL YEAR 2019 (FY19) SELECTED MARINE CORPS RESERVE (SMCR) STAFF SERGEANT BONUS (SSB) AND ENLISTED AFFILIATION BONUS (EAB)

Date Signed: 9/17/2018

MARADMINS Number: 513/18

R 141520Z SEP 18

MARADMIN 513/18

MSGID/GENADMIN/CMC WASHINGTON DC MRA RA//

SUBJ/FISCAL YEAR 2019 (FY19) SELECTED MARINE CORPS RESERVE (SMCR) STAFF SERGEANT BONUS (SSB) AND ENLISTED AFFILIATION BONUS (EAB)//

REF/A/MSGID:DOC/TITLE 37 U.S.C.//

REF/B/MSGID:DOC/MCTFSPRIUM/YMD:20120807//

REF/C/MSGID:DOC/MCO 1001R.1L/YMD:20151223//

REF/D/MSGID:DOC/NAVMC 1200.1D/YMD: 20180510//

REF/E/MSGID:DOC/MARADMIN 432/17/YMD:20170811//

REF/F/MSGID:DOC/MCO 1040R.35/YMD:20110502//

NARR/REFERNCE (A) IS U.S.C. TITLE 37, CHAPTER 5, SECTION 308C. REFERENCE (B) IS THE MARINE CORPS TOTAL FORCE SYSTEM PERSONNEL REPORTING INSTRUCTIONS USER MANUAL. REFERENCE (C) IS THE MARINE CORPS RESERVE ADMINISTRATIVE MANAGEMENT MANUAL. REFERENCE (D) IS THE MOS MANUAL. REFERENCE (E) IS THE ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE ACTIVE COMPONENT (AC) TO SELECTED MARINE CORPS RESERVE (SMCR) DIRECT AFFILIATION PROGRAM (DAP). REFERENCE (F) IS THE RESERVE CAREER RETENTION AND DEVELOPMENT MANUAL.//

POC/J. U. ARELLANO/CAPT/RA (RAP)/TEL: 703-784-9136/EMAIL: RAP@USMC.MIL//

POC/K. L. BROWN/MGYSGT/RA (RAP)/TEL: 703-784-0583/EMAIL: KEVIN.L.BROWN5@USMC.MIL//

POC/A. S. TAUALA/SSGT/RA (RAM)/TEL: 703-432-9771/EMAIL: SMB-RIT@USMC.MIL//

GENTEXT/REMARKS/1. Purpose. Retaining Marines with critical skills is necessary to ensure the readiness of SMCR units. Per the references, this MARADMIN announces the FY19 SMCR SSB and EAB. The bonuses are authorized in two amounts depending on bonus, rank, and Military Occupational Specialty (MOS). The two bonus amounts are authorized for 20,000 dollars or 15,000 dollars.

2. Rank and MOS Eligibility

a. Staff sergeants (to include staff sergeant selects) with the following MOS are eligible for the 20,000 dollars SSB: 0211, 0241, 0321, 0372, 0431, 0848, 1721, 1812, 2862, and 2874.

b. Sergeants with the following MOS are eligible for the 20,000 dollars EAB: 0211, 0241, 0317, 0321, 0372, 0842, 1721, and 2336.

c. Corporals with the following MOS are eligible for the 20,000 dollars EAB: 0317, 0321, 1721, 5979, and 6124.

d. Staff sergeants (to include staff sergeant selects) with the following MOS are eligible for the 15,000 dollars SSB: 0261, 0363, 0369, 0471, 0481, 0629, 0639, 0679, 0811, 1171, 1316, 1341, 1345, 1361, 1391, 1833, 2131, 2141, 2146, 2147, 2161, 2171, 2311, 3051, 3052, 3112, 3381, 3432, 4591, 5948, 5952, 5979, 6062, 6074, 6092, 6116, 6132, 6154, 6156, 6256, 6314, 6324, 6469, 6492, 6499, 7011, 7051, 7236, 7242, and 7257.

e. Sergeants with the following MOS are eligible for the 15,000 dollars EAB: 0471, 1316, 1812, 1833, 2141, 2146, 2641, 2831, 2874, 3451, 4421, 4541, 5821, 5939, 5951, 5953, 5979, 6176, 6217, 6227, 6256, 6257, and 7236.

f. Corporals with the following MOS are eligible for the 15,000 dollars EAB: 0627, 2146, 2161, 2831, 5952, 5953, 5954, 5974, 6114, 6154, 6176, 7236, 7257, and 7372.

3. Eligibility Conditions

a. Must fill a Billet Identification Code (BIC) as a grade match, or one grade higher. Example: a sergeant may fill a sergeant/staff sergeant BIC. Primary MOSs (PMOSs) 0211, 0241, 1721, 5953, 5974, 5979, and 6176 are authorized to fill one billet grade lower. Primary MOS (PMOS) 0321 is authorized to fill two billet grades lower.

b. Must be an exact PMOS or Necessary MOS (NMOS) match. Note: Marines with the 0317 NMOS must fill a 0317 BIC within 23rd or 25th Marine Regiment.

c. Must obtain/have the contractual time in order to fulfill a 36 month service obligation upon the acceptance date of the reenlistment, extension, lateral move (RELM) (also known as the execution date) of the SSB/EAB or date of affiliation with the SMCR unit, whichever is later. The acceptance date (execution date) is the date the Marine signs the RA approved RELM.

d. Must not have received a bonus in the last three (3) years, or currently serving under any other contractual obligation requiring continued affiliation in the Selected Reserve (SelRes).

e. Must not have been reduced in grade to their current grade, in zone or above zone for promotion in the SMCR, or previously passed over for promotion in any component.

f. Must not be entitled to receive retired or retainer pay.

g. Must be a member of an SMCR unit, or must affiliate between 1 October 2018 and 8 September 2019.

h. Must not have more than a 3-year break from service in the AC or active reserve, or satisfactory participation from the SMCR or Individual Mobilization Augmentee (IMA). If the Marine had more than a 3-year break, they must have earned a minimum of 50 points for each anniversary year during the past three years.

i. Individual applicants will be disqualified for the SSB/EAB if they received a non-judicial punishment in the last 12 months.

j. Marines requesting the SSB:

(1) Must have less than 14 satisfactory years of service on the date of acceptance/affiliation and no more than two years time in grade. The time in grade requirement may be waived on a case by case basis.

(2) Staff sergeant selects are eligible and must be filling a valid staff sergeant BIC. Gunnery sergeant selects are not eligible for this bonus.

k. Marines requesting the EAB:

(1) Sergeants requesting the EAB must have less than 10 satisfactory years of service on the date RA (RAM) approves the incentive.

(2) Corporals requesting the EAB must have less than five satisfactory years of service on the date RA (RAM) approves the incentive.

(3) Marines currently with an SMCR/IMA unit must have a Mandatory Drill Participation Stop Date (MDPSD) expiring prior to 1 October 2019, be beyond their MDPSD, or not have a MDPSD.

(4) Marines on their initial 8-year military service obligation may execute a reenlistment for this incentive if they have successfully completed, or within one year from completing their initial drilling obligation during FY19 in the SelRes.

4. Administrative Guidance

a. Submissions. Prior Service Recruiters (PSR) will submit incentive requests for Marines in the Individual Ready Reserve (IRR). Unit Career Planners will submit requests for Marines who are current members of the SMCR and IMA Marines requesting to Inter-unit Transfer (IUT) to an SMCR unit. Unit Career Planners will submit incentive requests for AC Marines applying for the DAP. Payment of this incentive requires the following five-step process:

(1) A completed statement of understanding (SOU) approved by RA (RAM).

(2) A Bonus Control Number (BCN) assignment by RA (RAM).

(3) Acceptance of the incentive via Total Force Retention System (TFRS) authority.

(4) In accordance with reference (b), RA (RAM) will report the obligation via unit diary.

(5) Administrative entries by the SMCR unit S-1 (join, Reserve BIC, reenlistment, extension, bonus PEF code, bonus entry).

b. All requests must be submitted via TFRS to RA (RAM).

c. A signed SOU must be submitted with the TFRS request prior to issuance of a bonus.

(1) SOUs are found in the forms section of TFRS.

(2) A valid FY19 SOU will contain the Marines name and EDIPI, all unit information, BIC information, PMOS/NMOS, and appropriate signatures. If the SOU is missing any required data it will be returned to the appropriate unit for corrective action.

d. RA (RAM) will adjudicate and return the RELM request via TFRS to the originator (PSR/Career Planners) with the following items: RA (RAM) endorsed SOU with bonus approval/disapproval and incentive administrative reporting guidance document.

e. Once the TFRS authority is accepted by the Marine prior to the no later than date, the following actions are required:

(1) The originator must:

(a) Enter the acceptance date in TFRS.

(b) Provide the endorsed SOU, incentive administrative reporting guidance document, and the RELM to the unit administrative section for appropriate action.

(2) RA (RAM) will ensure that the appropriate obligation remark is reported in Marine Corps Total Force System (MCTFS) which will allow for the payment to process.

(3) The unit administrative section must:

(a) Report the RELM action (reenlistment or extension) in MCTFS via unit diary in accordance with reference (b).

(b) Verify MCTFS D302 screen to validate posting of the obligation remark.

(c) Report the Reserve BIC via the Inventory Development and Management System (IDMS).

(d) Report the bonus program enlisted for (PEF) code and SSB or EAB bonus entry per the incentive administrative reporting guidance document via MCTFS.

(e) Email the DD Form 4 or NAVMC 321 (a), as applicable, along with the RA (RAM) endorsed SOU to Manpower Management Records and Performance (MMRP) branch for inclusion into the Marines Official Military Personnel File (OMPF) to SMB.Manpower.MMRP@usmc.mil.

f. Payment will execute upon completion of all MCTFS reporting and posting requirements.

g. Waiver requests will be submitted to the Reserve Affairs Personnel Policy, Plans, and Programming and Budgeting (RA (RAP)) as an attachment to the TFRS request. Waiver requests submitted from PSR will include Commanding General, Marine Corps Recruiting Command (MCRC) endorsement via MCRC Ops G-3. Waiver requests submitted from Career Planners will include the members chain of command endorsement up to the first O-5 level commander (battalion/squadron). RA (RAP) will approve/disapprove waiver requests in the adjudication process of the TFRS request.

h. Bonus requests must be received by RA (RAM) no later than 31 August 2019.

i. Marines in receipt of this bonus are required to waive the reasonable commuting distance requirement (if applicable) per reference (c). Inactive Duty Training (IDT) travel reimbursement will be offered to corporals and sergeants by MOS as published via a separate MARADMIN.

5. Lateral Move (LATMOV) in conjunction with the SSB/EAB

a. Requests for assignment to the FY19 SMCR LATMOV program must be approved by RA (RAM) prior to the Marine affiliating or agreeing to remain affiliated with the SMCR unit and will be included in the SSB/EAB TFRS RELM.

b. Marines assigned to the SMCR LATMOV program must attend MOS training in accordance with reference (d), within 180 days from the date of acceptance/affiliation to remain eligible for the incentive. Failure to meet this deadline will result in disqualification for this incentive. Furthermore, Marines that fail to meet the LATMOV program requirements may be involuntarily transferred to the IRR.

c. If a LATMOV is necessary, payment of the incentive will not be received until MOS training is complete. The basic and intended MOS will be reported in MCTFS by CMC (RA) and the correct BIC assigned in IDMS by the SMCR unit/site support prior to the Marine attending training.

d. The unit administration section is responsible for reporting appropriate unit diary entries once the Marine has completed the scheduled training and has returned to the SMCR unit. Upon reporting the appropriate bonus entries, payment to the Marine will occur.

e. The MOS training requirements will not be waived.

f. The FY19 SMCR LATMOV program information is provided via separate correspondence.

6. IUTs in conjunction with the SSB/EAB must be approved by RA (RAM) simultaneously with the SSB/EAB. Units must include a completed Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES) IUT request checklist and submit as an attachment with the TFRS request. The IUT checklist must be endorsed by the gaining command with MARFORRES approval letter. The current IUT procedure is completed through RTAAMS IDMS through the MARFORRES G-1 Manpower section.

7. Obligation

a. Recipients of this incentive will incur a 3-year drilling obligation from acceptance of the SSB/EAB, date of affiliation with the SMCR unit or completion of MOS retraining, whichever is later.

b. Recipients must serve for three years in a valid BIC in the MOS and unit for which the bonus was approved.

8. Recoupment

a. Recoupment will occur at a prorated amount if the Marine:

(1) Fails to fulfill the obligation;

(2) Fails to participate satisfactorily;

(3) Executes an IUT or LATMOV without prior written approval from RA (RAP);

(4) Transfers to the IRR;

(5) Performs active duty operational support (ADOS) or voluntary mobilization with a unit other than their own for a period greater than 90 cumulative days per fiscal year without prior written approval from MARFORRES. MARFORRES shall notify RA (RAP) of this waiver prior to the execution of ADOS;

(6) Augments to the AC.

(7) Transfers to the IMA Program except as stated in 7b(3) below.

b. Recoupment will not occur if the Marine:

(1) Is required to involuntarily transfer to the IRR due to a unit deactivation, resignation, disability, or being twice passed for promotion;

(2) Is commissioned or accepts an appointment to warrant officer in the SelRes and has served at least one year of the incentive service obligation.

(3) Joins the IMA upon unit deactivation or redesignation as a result of Force Structure Review Group (FSRG), Force Optimization Review Group (FORG), or Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) actions.

9. Marines not completing their 3-year service obligation without prior written approval of RA (RAP) shall be reviewed by Commander,MARFORRES (COMMARFORRES) for administrative separation from the Marine Corps per the SOU. Requests for early release or deferment of the 3-year service obligation shall be submitted to COMMARFORRES. Recoupment will still apply for service members approved for

Inter-Service Transfer (IST) or the Prior Service Enlistment Program (PSEP).

10. Due to finite incentive funds, incentives will be issued on a first come, first served basis.

11. This incentive is available for service in SMCR units only.

12. This MARADMIN cancels on 30 September 2019.

13. Release authorized by Colonel J. M. Morrisroe, Director, Reserve Affairs Division, Acting.//

