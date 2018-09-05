U S Marines Corps : THIRTY-EIGHTH EXECUTIVE FORCE PRESERVATION BOARD RESULTS

THIRTY-EIGHTH EXECUTIVE FORCE PRESERVATION BOARD RESULTS

Date Signed: 9/4/2018

MARADMINS Number: 482/18

R 041540Z SEP 18

MARADMIN 482/18

MSGID/GENADMIN/CMC WASHINGTON DC DMCS//

SUBJ/THIRTY-EIGHTH EXECUTIVE FORCE PRESERVATION BOARD RESULTS//

REF/A/MSG/CMC SD WASHINGTON DC/141954Z MAR 18//

REF/B/MSG/CMC SD WASHINGTON DC/021850Z APR 18//

REF/C/DOC/CMC WASHINGTON DC/19MAR2012//

NARR/REF A IS THE THIRTY EIGHTH EXECUTIVE FORCE PRESERVATION BOARD ANNOUNCEMENT. REF B IS THE THIRTY EIGHTH EXECUTIVE FORCE PRESERVATION BOARD ANNOUNCEMENT CH 1. REF C IS CMC POLICY MEMO 1-12, MARINE CORPS EXECUTIVE FORCE PRESERVATION BOARD CHARTER.//

POC/LTCOL CHRISTOPHER R. HORTON/EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT/COMM:703-604-4362/DSN: 664-4362/CHRISTOPHER.R.HORTON@USMC.MIL//

GENTEXT/REMARKS/1. The Executive Force Preservation Board (EFPB) establishes safety and force preservation policy and guidance for the Marine Corps. Per the references, the EFPB convened its 38th meeting at the Pentagon and via secure video teleconference on 24 May 2018 from 1300-1600 EDT.

2. EFPB members or their representatives in attendance were:

Gen Walters ACMC

MajGen Padilla SDMC

Col Hogan DC PR Rep

Dr. Calhoun DC IL/COMMCICOM Rep

SES Balocki DC M&RA Rep

BGen Austin Deputy COMMARFORCOM

Col Hallinan COMMARFORPAC Rep

LtGen McMillian COMMARFORRES

Col Tanzola COMMARFORSOC Rep

Col Farrell COMMARFORSOUTH Rep

LtGen Craparotta CG I MEF

LtGen Hedelund CG II MEF

Col Odom CG III MEF Rep

SES Hanley DASN Safety

Col Craft MCCDC/CG TECOM Rep

Col Feyedelem CG MARCORLOGCOM Rep

Col Trenchard CG MCRC Rep

Mr. Elliott COMMARCORSYSCOM Rep

CAPT Kennedy Chaplain of the Marine Corps Rep

CAPT Sullivan Dir Health Services Rep

RADM Leavitt COMNAVSAFECEN

Mr. Shelton IGMC Rep

Col Julian Dir MF Rep

LtCol Pastor Dir Safety Div (SD) Rep

Dr. Bermes HQMC Force Preservation Directorate

3. The EFPB agenda included presentation and discussion of the following:

a. ACMC Opening Remarks

b. Commander(aposthrophe)s Forum

c. Best Practice: MARFORPAC(aposthrophe)s Command Climate Workshop

d. HQMC G-10 Update

e. MF Command Individual Risk and Resiliency Assessment System (CIRRAS) program update brief

f. CMC Safety Division Update

g. EFPB Task Review

4. EFPB Tasks

a. The following tasks have been closed:

(1) (EFPB 35-02) - CMC (SD) present a Decision Brief on implementation of Improved Risk Management training. CMC (SD) has pilot tested new Leader-Led training and will publish facilitator guidance at: https:(slant)(slant)www.safety.marines.mil/. Policy changes will be promulgated in MCO 3500.27D.

(2) (EFPB 36-06) - MF delivers an Information Brief on the RAND study of MF Program Effectiveness to the 37th EFPB. Delivered.

(3) (EFPB 37-03) - MF deliver an information paper on the source, implementation, and impact of the requirement for SAPRs to have adjudicated Tier 3 security clearances prior to full performance of duties. Coordinate to MARFORs and MCICOM to determine impact of policy. Recommend changes to or waivers of policy required to allow timely performance of full duties by newly hired SAPRs.

(4) (EFPB 37-04) - MARFORCOM conduct user review panel and requirement refinement for the Force Preservation Program Tool (formerly ICM-RMS). Completed in November, 2017.

(5) (EFPB 37-05) - CMC (SD) coordinate with HQMC G-10 to provide an information brief to ACMC on USMC motorcycle ridership. HQMC G-10 delivered brief in February, 2018.

(6) (EFPB 37-08) - CMC (SD) will revise EFPB Charter to update membership to include DC for Information. Draft included in EFPB read-ahead package(semicolon) staffing pending in DON Tracker.

b. The following tasks remain open, as amended below:

(1) (EFPB 37-01) - CMC (SD) coordinate with SJA to develop guidanceto commanders to weigh benefits of safety investigation versus prosecution in cases where privileged safety information jeopardizes prosecution, in order to prevent conflicts. Provide draft guidance to ACMC.

(2) (EFPB 37-02) - MCICOM coordinate with CMC (SD), PP&O (PS), and HQMC G-10 to develop and implement procedures to ensure motorcycle riders are in compliance with training requirements upon entry to USMC installations. Deliver decision brief to ACMC.

(3) (EFPB 37-06) - CMC (SD) coordinate with DC CD&I (TFSD), DC P&R, DC M&RA, MARFORPAC, MARFORCOM, MARFORRES, MARSOC, and MCICOM to reconcile civilian safety and occupational health GS-series structure, provide Tactical Safety Specialists (TSS) to the operating forces O-6 level, align MCPC 630604 CIVPERS funds with structure, and implement controls to prevent reversion of billets or diversion of CIVPERS funds to other non-safety requirements. Coordinate with Operating Forces for submission of appropriate TOECRs to effect this reorganization.

(4) (EFPB 37-07) - HQMC G-10, develop interim policy for the handoff of Force Preservation Council information between commands to be used until CIRRAS reaches IOC. Coordinate with MARFORCOM and MARFORPAC to accomplish IAW EFPB Task 36-03. Provide draft and recommendation to the ACMC.

c. The following new tasks have been assigned. These tasks will be formally promulgated via DON Tracker.

(1) (EFPB 38-01) - HQMC G-10, discuss Command Climate Workshops at the annual G-10 summit to determine level of interest and feasibility of wider implementation. Coordinate potential implementation with CMC (SD).

(2) (EFPB 38-02) - CMC (SD) deliver an Information Paper to the ACMC discussing survey completion rates and quality of response to the GCAS/MCAS/CCS surveys.

(3) (EFPB 38-03) - CMC (SD) prepare, staff, and deliver a Decision Paper to the ACMC on the merits of changing authority for Safety Investigation Report extensions requiring Engineering Investigations from the Aircraft Controlling Custodian to CMC (SD).

(4) (EFPB 38-04) - MCSC deliver an estimate of supportability to the ACMC detailing the viability of accelerating development of all phases of CIRRAS if additional funding becomes available. Coordinate with DC MRA (MF) and HQMC G-10. Target suspense date is 10 Sep 18.

(5) (EFPB 38-06) - HQMC G-10, in coordination with the MARFOR and MEF G-10s, develop and define recommended minimum G-10 capabilities and structure for MARFOR, MEF, and MSC G-10s.

(6) (EFPB 38-07) - CMC (HS) coordinate with the MARFORS, MEFs, and MCICOM to ensure OSCAR providers are sourced to the Wings.

(7) (EFPB 38-05) - Operationalizing Motorcycle Safety

(A) Commanders Shall:

1. Identify and maintain a roster of motorcycle riders within their unit.

2. Establish a process in which motorcycle riders are identified during the check-in process.

3. Provide all motorcycle riders a copy of Marine Corps Order 5100.19F, chapter 4 and pertinent command directives.

4. Verify that each motorcycle rider holds a valid driver(apostrophe)s license with motorcycle endorsement.

5. Ensure motorcycle riders' training requirements verified/entered into the Marine Corps Training Information Management System (MCTIMS).

6. Ensure riders attend requisite scheduled training.

(B) Unit Operations Officers shall:

1. Enter completed training requirements into MCTIMS.

2. Assist personnel with establishing an ESAMS account (where applicable) and register member for the appropriate motorcycle safety course. The link to ESAMS is: https:(slant)(slant)esams.cnic.navy.mil/ESAMS_GEN_2/Login

3. Verify the motorcyclist receives orders when registered for a course.

4. Track course completions in MCTIMS.

5. Ensure MCTIMS entry is further uploaded into MCTFS.

6. Instructions for MCTIMS event creation and Marine Corps

Total Force System (MCTFS) linkage can be found at: https:(slant)(slant)www.safety.marines.mil/Branches/Ground/Motorycle-Training/

Specific steps will be provided NLT 10 Sep 2018.

(C) Individual Motorcycle Riders shall:

1. Identify themselves to unit leadership as a motorcyclist or if they intend to become a motorcycle rider.

2. Prior to purchasing a motorcycle, consult with unit leadership and/or club president to be certain all parties areaware of the responsibilities that comes with motorcycle operation and ownership.

3. Obtain a copy of Marine Corps Order 5100.19F, Chapter (4), and pertinent command directives.

4. Thoroughly study and know the military motorcycling requirements and policies.

5. Comply with state or host nation licensing and registration laws.

6. Report to the unit Training Officer to ensure personal training requirement completions are verified/entered into the MCTIMS and register for appropriate motorcycle safety training course in ESAMS.

7. Attend and complete all required training.

8. Upon completion of training, report to the Unit Training Officer to ensure training completion is entered into MCTIMS.

5. The 39th SEFPB is tentatively scheduled during October 2018 in the National Capital Region. CMC (SD) and the HQMC Force Preservation Directorate will host an in-progress review of assigned tasks and develop an agenda for the 39th EFPB during September 2018. Coordinating instructions will be issued via SEPCOR.

6. CMC (SD) will announce the 39th EFPB schedule, agenda, and coordinating instructions via separate correspondence, NLT 24 September 2018.

7. Semper Fidelis, Glenn M. Walters, General, U.S. Marine Corps, Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps.//