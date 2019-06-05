U.S., Mexico Officials to Hold Talks on Border Dispute

By Josh Zumbrun and Louise Radnofsky

WASHINGTON -- The White House will host talks Wednesday afternoon with a high-level delegation from Mexico, who are making a last-ditch effort to avoid tariffs that President Trump has threatened on roughly $350 billion a year of Mexican imports amid a dispute over border security.

Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer will meet Mexico's delegation, led by its foreign minister, Marcelo Ebrard.

Mr. Trump threatened last week to impose escalating tariffs on all imports from Mexico, unless the nation does more to stop the flow of migrants from Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras who travel through Mexico to reach the U.S. border. He reiterated Tuesday that he was prepared to put the tariffs into effect on Monday.

Mr. Trump faces opposition on Capitol Hill, where Senate Republicans said Tuesday they were contemplating a plan to try to block the tariffs, citing their potential impact on the U.S. economy and what they see as executive overreach.

On Wednesday morning, Mr. Trump tweeted a statement of support for the tariffs from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.). If Congress were to pass a measure to block the tariffs, it isn't clear there are enough votes in Congress to override a presidential veto.

In advance of the Wednesday meeting, a White House official stressed that U.S. officials want to see what the Mexican officials would bring to the table, and cautioned that a broad-reaching deal may not come from the session.

The official said the vice president will be there on behalf of the president and stressed that Mr. Trump is "dead serious" about reducing illegal border crossings and using all the "tools in his arsenal." Mr. Pence will be conveying that the president is ready to act, the official said.

However, Mexico's foreign minister, Mr. Ebrard, struck an upbeat note Tuesday at a news conference in Washington. He said he saw an 80% chance that Mexico could reach a negotiated solution with the Trump administration on migration to avoid the threatened tariffs.

The tariffs, which would be paid by U.S. importers of Mexican goods, would begin at 5% on Monday, double to 10% on July 1 and continue escalating to 25% by October. It would be the single largest imposition of tariffs by the Trump administration, exceeding any of those against China as well as the administration's global tariffs on steel and aluminum.

The Mexican government has responded by sending a high-level delegation to Washington to convince the U.S. it is already taking strong steps to reduce the flow of migrants and to try to salvage the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement that the three nations agreed to last year. Critics of the tariffs, including those within the administration, have said the ratification of the pact would be threatened by the tariffs.

In addition to Mr. Ebrard, Mexico dispatched economy minister Graciela Márquez, agriculture and rural development secretary Victor Villalobos and Jesús Seade, who was the top negotiator on the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement for Mexico's current presidential administration.

The Mexican delegation also plans to meet this week with U.S. lawmakers, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) and Democratic members of the U.S.-Mexico Interparliamentary Group, Reps. Henry Cuellar, Sheila Jackson Lee and Veronica Escobar of Texas and Reps. Lou Correa and Salud Carbajal of California.

Mr. Cuellar said he had advised the Mexicans to show their willingness to stop large groups of migrants from crossing the border into the U.S. and to avoid being seen as poking the Trump administration in the eye. He also said the Mexican officials had indicated they were willing to make some kinds of changes, though he didn't outline them.

Acting U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan has called on Mexico to block more migrants at its southern border with Guatemala, step up efforts against organized smuggling operations, and sign a pact to designate it a "safe third country." Such an agreement would mean people who enter Mexico from the so-called Northern Triangle countries -- Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador -- wouldn't be eligible to claim asylum in the U.S.

Andrew Selee, president of the Washington-based nonpartisan Migration Policy Institute and an expert on U.S.-Mexican relations, said there was room for the Mexican delegation to offer immigration changes in each of the three areas identified by the U.S. though they would likely stop short of the specific demands on asylum seekers articulated by Mr. McAleenan.

"I think they'll check all three buckets," Mr. Selee said.

Mexico has rejected the idea of declaring itself a safe third country, but could agree to work toward such a designation over a period of time, Mr. Selee said.

It could also pledge to reinforce security at its border with the U.S. and make greater efforts in its interdiction of smuggling operations, Mr. Selee said. Moreover, it potentially could cooperate with the U.S. on intelligence and coordinate with U.S. agencies on how to handle the movement of large migrant groups that have particularly infuriated the Trump administration, he added.

Mr. Trump has raged against caravans of people arriving at the border. Mr. McAleenan and other border security officials have emphasized the security and logistical challenges imposed on the U.S. border infrastructure by 1,000 or more people arriving simultaneously, often with children.

"I think in the short term the tariffs will make the Mexican government negotiate, but if the tariffs actually kick in, the relationship will break down," Mr. Selee said, adding that he believed Mexican President López Obrador had signaled that "he wants peace with the U.S., but not at all costs. There is a breaking point past which he will not go."

Write to Josh Zumbrun at Josh.Zumbrun@wsj.com and Louise Radnofsky at louise.radnofsky@wsj.com