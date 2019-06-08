U.S., Mexico Reach Deal to Avoid Tariffs -- 6th Update

By Rebecca Ballhaus, Josh Zumbrun and Robbie Whelan

President Trump on Friday night dropped his threat of tariffs on billions of dollars of Mexican imports after negotiators reached a deal on measures to stem the flow of migrants pouring into the U.S. from Mexico, averting a potentially devastating trade fight for both countries.

Mr. Trump said the tariffs, which had been set to go into effect Monday, were "indefinitely suspended," while Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that, thanks to the support of all Mexicans, "the imposition of tariffs on Mexican products exported to the U.S. have been avoided." Mr. López Obrador said a rally in Tijuana scheduled for Saturday would be held as planned to celebrate the deal.

By threatening to apply tariffs on the nearly $350 billion a year in imports from Mexico, Mr. Trump prompted a rushed effort from the U.S.'s southern neighbor to assuage American concerns about the border between the two countries. A delegation including three members of Mexico's cabinet, led by Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard, flew to Washington.

A senior White House official said Messrs. Trump and Ebrard spoke by telephone Friday evening, shortly before Mr. Trump announced the deal.

On Saturday, President Trump said on Twitter that "Mexico has agreed to immediately begin buying large quantities of agricultural product" from the U.S. The joint declaration between the U.S. and Mexico released on Friday, however, included no reference to agriculture or trade provisions in the deal. The U.S. Department of Agriculture and U.S. Trade Representative didn't immediately respond to requests for information about any trade provisions that were negotiated this week.

The president expressed optimism in a second tweet, saying, "Mexico will try very hard, and if they do that, this will be a very successful agreement for both the United States and Mexico!"

A joint statement released by both countries late Friday said that Mexico agreed to increase enforcement to curb irregular migration, including deployment of its newly created National Guard throughout the country, with a focus on its southern border with Guatemala. On Thursday night, Mexico's Foreign Ministry said it would deploy up to 6,000 National Guard troops.

The U.S., meanwhile, said it would immediately expand the implementation of the existing "Migrant Protection Protocols" across its entire southern border, returning asylum seekers to Mexico.

"Those crossing the U.S. Southern Border to seek asylum will be rapidly returned to Mexico where they may await the adjudication of their asylum claims," the statement said, adding that Mexico will authorize the entrance of all of those individuals for humanitarian reasons.

Both countries agreed to finalize the terms of additional provisions within 90 days.

Speaking to reporters at the conclusion of the talks in Washington, Mr. Ebrard said his country would take action to dismantle human-smuggling networks and work more closely with the U.S. to share information about migrants.

Mexico will accept the return of more migrants to await the resolution of their U.S. asylum cases, and offer them work permits, education and health services during their time in the country, Mr. Ebrard said.

In return, Mr. Ebrard added, the U.S. would accelerate several investment and development programs in Central America and Southern Mexico that were agreed to under a $5.8 billion aid package announced late last year.

"If we have success with the measures we're taking, there's no reason to think that the numbers [of migrants arriving at the border] will continue as they have been," Mr. Ebrard said.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement the U.S. "looks forward to working alongside Mexico to fulfill these commitments so that we can stem the tide of illegal migration across our southern border and to make our border strong and secure."

The Mexican delegation held meetings all week, sometimes starting their days with press briefings at 7 a.m. and negotiating at the State Department late into the evening. The delegation met with Vice President Mike Pence at the White House on Wednesday, and had meetings with Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan.

The threat of tariffs "got their attention and may have the consequence of getting Mexico to do things they would not have otherwise done," said Welles Orr, a former assistant U.S. trade representative who served as congressional liaison during the original negotiations for the North American Free Trade Agreement. For its part, Mexico handled its response "masterfully," he said.

Mexico had little choice but to take the U.S. seriously. The U.S. is Mexico's largest trading partner -- the destination for nearly 80% of Mexico's exports -- and many economists cautioned that if the tariffs had gone into effect, the Mexican economy could have tipped into recession.

While the high-pressure tactics appear to have worked in bringing Mexico rapidly to the table, the episode is likely to damage the trust other nations have in Washington, Mr. Orr said. The U.S., Mexico and Canada had just agreed last year to a broad free-trade agreement and had been working to pass that deal through their legislatures when the threatened tariffs stalled that effort.

"The longer-term cost is having our best and most-loyal trading partners looking over their back every time we talk to them," said Mr. Orr, now senior international trade adviser at Miller and Chevalier.

Truckers, manufacturers and customs brokers had warned Friday that imposing a new tariff would create major bottlenecks on Monday at one of the world's busiest commercial corridors.

"These things don't turn on a dime," said John Murphy, senior vice president for international policy at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Some $40 million an hour in goods crosses into the U.S. from Mexico. The U.S. imported $346.5 billion in goods from Mexico in 2018, according to the U.S. trade representative.

With Mr. Trump's re-election bid less than 18 months away, the topic of immigration and Mexico is likely to keep resurfacing, analysts said. That means the possibility of similar tariff threats will hang over investors for the foreseeable future.

"Mexico can breathe a huge sigh of relief," Duncan Wood, director of the Mexico Institute at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars, wrote on Twitter. "But the problem has not disappeared -- it's like the sword of Damocles hanging over Mexico's head."

In the course of a week, Mr. Trump managed to get Mexico to agree to two things that months ago would have seemed unlikely: militarize Mexico's crackdown on migrants by deploying National Guard troops and expanding the "Remain in Mexico" plan for asylum seekers.

"Potentially, there are tens, if not hundreds, of thousands of Central Americans being sent back to Mexico and a vague commitment to speed up the asylum process," said Andrew Selee, president of the Washington-based Migration Policy Institute. He said the agreement could potentially have major repercussions for Mexican border communities if they are flooded with thousands of asylum seekers.

In return, Mexico got the U.S. to agree to work together to address the root causes of the region's explosion in migration. And it turned back U.S. suggestions that Mexico become a so-called Safe Third Country, where migrants would be forced to apply for asylum in Mexico instead of the U.S.

"Bottom line is Mexico has to keep asylum seekers temporarily but not permanently," said Shannon O'Neil senior fellow for Latin American Studies at the Council on Foreign Relations. "The rest are vague generalities to be rehashed at the end of the summer. Much ado about nothing."

--Vivian Salama and Santiago Pérez contributed to this article.

Write to Rebecca Ballhaus at Rebecca.Ballhaus@wsj.com, Josh Zumbrun at Josh.Zumbrun@wsj.com and Robbie Whelan at robbie.whelan@wsj.com