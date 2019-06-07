Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S., Mexico resume talks to avert tariffs as deadline approaches

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/07/2019 | 04:07pm EDT

(Reuters) - U.S. and Mexican negotiators resumed migration talks on Friday to try to avert a potential trade war that could hurt both countries' economies and rattle investors already nervous about Washington's escalating battle with China.

U.S. President Donald Trump shook global markets, Mexican officials and his fellow Republicans in Congress last week by threatening 5% tariffs on Mexican imports starting on Monday if Mexico did not do more to stem an increase in migrants heading for the U.S. southern border.

Here's a snapshot of latest developments on Friday:

- President Donald Trump said in a tweet that there was a "good chance" the United States would be able to reach a deal with Mexico. But he added: "If we are unable to make the deal, Mexico will begin paying Tariffs at the 5% level on Monday!"

- Mexico's peso, which has been battered by fears of a trade war with its biggest market, strengthened more than 0.5% against the dollar after the tweet.

- The White House said the United States is on track to implement the tariffs on Mexican goods on Monday. "Our position is still the same and we're moving forward with the tariffs. They'll go into effect on Monday," , White House press secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters.

- Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the United States on Friday of "unbridled economic egoism" and said Washington's tactics would lead to trade wars and "maybe not just trade wars." Chinese President Xi Jinping, speaking at the same event, called on world powers to protect the global multilateral trade system.

- U.S. officials officially granted Chinese exporters two more weeks to get their products into the United States before increasing tariffs on those items, according to a U.S. government notice posted online on Friday.

- Global equities rose on the prospect that central banks, including the U.S. Federal Reserve, would loosen monetary policy to offset trade frictions and the threat of global recession, while news the United States would give China more time to avoid a tariff hike added to market optimism.

- Economists say the trade disputes could damage key supply lines and pinch consumers at a time when the global economic expansion that followed the 2008 financial crisis has started to sour and the risk of recession has risen.

(Compiled by Susan Thomas; Editing by Howard Goller)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:46pStocks jump, yields and dollar fall, as U.S. data fans rate cut talk
RE
04:45pBOEING DELAYED FIX OF DEFECTIVE 737 MAX WARNING LIGHT FOR THREE YEARS : U.S. lawmakers
RE
04:45pDollar Weakens in Wake of Jobs Report
DJ
04:43pST CHARLES COUNTY MO : Explore Lakes in St. Charles County Parks by Learning ‘Sup' June 21 At Broemmelsiek Park
PU
04:43pST CHARLES COUNTY MO : 06.07.19 Explore Lakes in St. Charles County Parks by Learning ‘Sup' June 21 At Broemmelsiek Park
PU
04:38pCITY OF SASKATOON : Weekend Road Report, June 8-9, 2019
PU
04:35pWall St. rallies on hopes of U.S. rate cut, trade progress
RE
04:29pIndustrials Up on Rate, Mexico-Talks Optimism -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
04:28pPresident Spoke With Fed Chairman Amid Public Campaign for Lower Rates
DJ
04:27pMaterials Up as Fed Seen Cutting Rates -- Materials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NOVARTIS : Drugmaker Sanofi hires Hudson from Novartis as CEO
2BEYOND MEAT INC : BEYOND MEAT : sees sales more than doubling in 2019, shares jump 21%
3As Mexico-U.S. talks progress, markets rise on hopes a deal could be close
4FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Future Dims for Fiat Chrysler, Renault Fiat Chrysler, Renault Are Weakened -- WSJ
5AXA : AXA : Sells 40M EQH Shares for $834M

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About