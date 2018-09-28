U.S., Mexico, to Release Draft of New Nafta Treaty Without Canada

By William Mauldin in Washington and Santiago Pérez in Mexico City

The U.S. and Mexico are expected on Friday to release the text of their draft pact to rewrite the North American Free Trade Agreement without Canada, introducing a new period of uncertainty as the Trump administration seeks to reshape the continent's commerce to benefit American workers.

Mexican authorities said they would publish online the text of the Nafta deal struck on Aug. 27 between the U.S. and Mexico on Friday evening while also presenting it to the Mexican legislature. They said the U.S. would also release the text. The official agreement hasn't yet been released, although details have emerged. A spokesman for the U.S. trade office declined to comment Friday.

The Trump administration's move on Friday is intended to meet complex political and legal deadlines and also pressure Ottawa to make concessions.

The three Nafta countries -- the U.S., Canada and Mexico -- have said they wish renegotiate the 25-uear-old pact with terms acceptable to their citizens. The U.S. and Canada have outstanding differences, leaving unclear when or whether a tri-lateral deal can be completed. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said this week that Canada will take as "long as it takes to get the right deal" for the country.

But many U.S. lawmakers are unlikely to approval a deal without Canada's inclusion.

"I know the administration does not want to move forward without addressing in a substantive way these trade issues" with Canada, said Rep. Kevin Brady (R., Texas), chairman of the House committee that oversees trade. "Republicans and Democrats will be analyzing this carefully and looking for ways to advance a three-country agreement."

Some Democrats this week suggested they would only approve the new pact if Canada is included.

The Nafta talks are one front of Mr. Trump's efforts to remake U.S. trade policy over the past year. He has argued that decades of bipartisan consensus promoting free-trade pacts have hollowed out U.S. manufacturing and swollen the U.S. trade deficit.

In July, he started new trade talks with the European Union. On Monday Mr. Trump signed a revised version of the 2012 U.S.-Korea Free Trade Agreement, and on Wednesday launched talks with Japan aiming for a new bilateral trade agreement. He envisions that replacing the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership signed by former President Obama, and which had included both the U.S. and Japan. Mr. Trump pulled the U.S. out of that pact early in his term, saying he preferred bilateral deals

Mr. Trump has also dusted off long-dormant executive powers to impose tariffs on imports of solar panels, washing machines, steel and aluminum and to block billions of dollars in Chinese imports. Those moves have triggered retaliation from trading partners around the world. Trump administration officials say the tariffs have pushed some countries to the negotiating table, offering new concessions.

Some business groups, while voicing approval of the need to update the original 1994 Nafta treaty, have complained that the late-August deal with Mexico includes strict rules that limit free trade and add costs for businesses.

The Trump administration, though, has hailed the Mexico deal as a strong example of a better trade relationship with its neighbors. The deal's new labor provisions will make it more difficult for U.S. firms to outsource production to Mexico to save on labor costs. Its terms on the auto trade will guarantee that a bigger proportion of vehicle that trade duty-free in the bloc will be made in the U.S. or other high-wage jurisdictions, officials say.

The pact also includes enforceable rules to prevent countries from manipulating their exchange rates to gain trade advantages, an innovation that auto-makers and other U.S. industries hope will be replicated in deals with Asia, an official said.

Still, the lack of a deal with Canada means many U.S. lawmakers will be disappointed -- at least for now -- that the American dairy industry won't get new access to Canada's dairy markets and retailers won't benefit from expected gains in the size of shipments that can be shipped duty free over the northern border.

The text was expected to leave room for provisions relating to Canada, an official said.

Trump aides have said they envision the revised Nafta as a template for how they hope to alter and write trade agreements globally. So while the emerging text may not be final, it's significant in offering a detailed look at that agenda.

"Other trading partners will be carefully scrutinizing the U.S.-Mexico text, particularly those that are embarking on bilateral trade negotiations with the United States," said Wendy Cutler, a veteran American trade negotiator for both Democratic and Republican administrations. "They will likely view the text as prelude of what they can expect to come their way."

Ms. Cutler, now a vice president at the Asia Society Policy Institute, said that, based on early reports of the deal's details, other countries are upset with concessions that Mexico made to the Trump administration on key issues, possibly making other trade negotiations more difficult.

She cited in particular a Mexican agreement to adjust auto exports in the event Mr. Trump follows through on a threat to impose global auto tariffs in the name of national security -- a threat most countries consider a violation of world trading rules.

"A number of countries have expressed concerns...that Mexico may have given legitimacy to national-security automotive action," Ms. Cutler said.

