U S Mortgage Insurers : USMI Statement on Nomination of Brian Montgomery as Deputy Secretary of the HUD

WASHINGTON - Lindsey Johnson, President of U.S. Mortgage Insurers (USMI), today issued the following statement on the President's intent to nominate Federal Housing Administration (FHA) Commissioner Brian Montgomery as Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD):

'USMI applauds the White House's intent to nominate Brian Montgomery to serve as the Deputy Secretary of HUD. Commissioner Montgomery is a respected, seasoned mortgage finance expert, and his unique experience and past public service have been major assets to the FHA. His extensive background will allow him to immediately begin work on the most important issues facing the housing finance system. USMI and the private mortgage insurance industry look forward to working with Commissioner Montgomery going forward to establish a coordinated and robust housing finance system that prudently enables homeownership for American families.'

