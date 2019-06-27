U S Mortgage Insurers : USMI Statement on Statement on President Trump's Executive Order on Housing Affordability

WASHINGTON - Lindsey Johnson, President of U.S. Mortgage Insurers (USMI), today issued the following statement on President Trump's Executive Order on Establishing a White House Council on Eliminating Regulatory Barriers to Affordable Housing:

'We welcome the Trump Administration's executive order on housing affordability because it recognizes the significant challenges that exist for many first time and repeat borrowers with finding affordable homes and seeks tangible steps to address the underlying issues. To support sustainable homeownership growth, home-ready borrowers need access to prudent, affordable mortgage credit while also ensuring the private sector, and not taxpayers, are on the hook for mortgage credit risk. The private mortgage insurance industry's business is focused on facilitating sustainable mortgage finance credit to home-ready borrowers who do not have large down payments-helping more than one million individuals in 2018 attain homeownership sooner than they otherwise could-all the while shielding taxpayers from mortgage credit risk. USMI looks forward to continuing to work with the Administration and other stakeholders to find effective ways for homebuyers to gain access to prudent and affordable mortgages.'

###

U.S. Mortgage Insurers (USMI) is dedicated to a housing finance system backed by private capital that enables access to housing finance for borrowers while protecting taxpayers. Mortgage insurance offers an effective way to make mortgage credit available to more people. USMI is ready to help build the future of homeownership. Learn more at www.usmi.org.