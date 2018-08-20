U.S. Moves Toward New Tariffs for China Despite Trade Talks, Industry Opposition

By Bob Davis and Andrew Duehren

WASHINGTON -- The Trump administration is moving closer this week to levying tariffs on nearly half of Chinese imports despite broad opposition from U.S. business and the start of a fresh round of talks between the U.S. and China to settle the trade dispute.

The twin administration initiatives -- pursuing tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods while relaunching talks to scrap tariffs -- underscore a split within the U.S. administration, with negotiators in the U.S. Treasury Department offering a carrot, while the office of the U.S. trade representative threatens with a stick, both with the approval of President Trump, according to people familiar with administration's internal deliberations.

"Trump is a deal guy," said one person closely following the talks. Until the Chinese make a concrete offer, the person said, the president will keep the pressure on China.

President Trump, a Republican, continues to take a skeptical, hawkish view toward Beijing, said U.S. officials. At a fundraiser on Friday in the tony Hamptons section of New York's Long Island, he focused on China, said two participants. The message was: "'They better pay attention because we're not done with those guys yet," said one of the participants.

Monday was the first of six full days of public hearings on the next round of tariffs, where 360 company and trade association officials are expected to testify on the impacts of the tariffs on their industries. As in past hearings on the China trade dispute, which involves U.S. claims that Chinese firms obtain U.S. intellectual property by theft or coercion, the participants generally requested exemptions from the tariffs because they felt the levies would hurt business prospects.

The U.S. is considering tariffs of either 10% or 25% on about 6,000 categories of products, including for the first time a substantial number of consumer goods, including telephones, computer parts and luggage.

Should tariffs be imposed on handbags, as proposed, "we would not hit profitability for many more years, we would not be able to hire the 10 additional people we had planned," said Melissa Mash, the founder of Dagne Dover, an online handbag company.

Jim Day, the vice president of global supply chain at 47 Brand LLC in Brockton, Mass., which makes baseball hats and other sports apparel, said the company would likely have to lay off workers if their products are subject to tariffs.

Witnesses underscored the difficulty of trying to find suppliers outside China for their products. In some cases, executives and industry representatives said that the components or products are only available in China or cautioned against the time and resources necessary for establishing a supply line in a different country, including the U.S.

"There is no leather upholstery business in the U.S. anymore, none," said David Mathison, a co-founder of Leather Miracles, which is based in Hickory, N.C.

"Shifting to another country, or manufacturing in the U.S., requires time, economies of scale and significant capital investment," said Bob Margevicius, executive vice president of Specialized Bicycle Components in Morgan Hill, Calif.

Some of the companies backed tariffs. Mike Branson, an executive vice president at Atlanta-based Rheem Manufacturing Co., which makes heating, ventilating and air-conditioning equipment, said he needed additional protection from Chinese competition. "These proposed actions would assist in eliminating China's unfair acts, policies and practices, and wouldn't cause disproportionate economic harm to U.S. consumers," he said.

So far, the administration has levied 25% tariffs on $34 billion in Chinese goods -- mainly machinery and electronic components -- which was matched dollar for dollar by Beijing. On Thursday, 25% tariffs are set to go in place on another $16 billion of Chinese imports, which Beijing also promises to match.

Prior to those tariffs, the U.S. trade representative also held hearings, as requested by U.S. industry. Josh Kallmer, senior vice president at the Information Technology Industry Council, a trade association of high-technology companies that pushed for the hearings, say they have given companies "an opportunity to get in front of officials and explain" their situation. "But it's hard to know how much it has affected the administration's thinking."

The American Chemistry Council, a chemical industry trade group, said that after the first hearings on the China trade dispute, the trade representative removed all but one of the targeted chemicals from tariffs. But then it added even more chemicals to the second round of tariffs due to go into effect on Thursday, and removed very few after ACC objected. That record "means they aren't really listening to people, " said Edward Brzytwa, the ACC's director for international trade.

The trade representative declined to comment on individual cases. A senior administration official said that "all interested persons and parties have equal opportunity to provide comments."

So far, the U.S. has announced decisions to levy tariffs about two or three weeks after the end of the public hearings. The trade representative might decide to divide the tariffs into tranches, as it did with its first round of China levies. That would provide time for more comments, and also for more negotiations with Beijing.

On Wednesday, Chinese negotiators are due to start talking with a U.S. team led by Treasury Undersecretary David Malpass, at the invitation of the U.S. The negotiations are aimed at finding a way for both sides to address the trade disputes, the officials said, and could lead to more rounds of talks. If all goes well, the two sides would figure out a way to end the trade dispute ahead of planned meetings between Mr. Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping at multilateral summits in November, said officials in both nations.

But there are plenty of obstacles ahead, particularly if the U.S. goes ahead with its tariffs plans and China hits back, as it has threatened, with tariffs on another $60 billion of U.S. goods. That would mean $110 billion of U.S. exports to China -- 85% of the total -- would be subject to tariffs. Such an outcome is likely to increase pressure on Mr. Trump to go ahead with even more levies.

--Peter Nicholas contributed to this article.