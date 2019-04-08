U.S. Moves to Impose Tariffs on $11 Billion of EU Goods

By Joshua Zumbrun

The Trump administration moved on Monday toward imposing tariffs on about $11 billion in imports from the European Union, saying the move was justified by the bloc's subsidies for aircraft manufacturer Airbus.

The U.S. has been in litigation at the World Trade Organization over the case of Airbus subsidies since 2004, and said it was releasing a list of items proposed for tariffs in anticipation of a ruling soon from the WTO on the case.

"This case has been in litigation for 14 years, and the time has come for action," said Robert Lighthizer, the U.S. Trade Representative. "Our ultimate goal is to reach an agreement with the EU to end all WTO-inconsistent subsidies to large civil aircraft. When the EU ends these harmful subsidies, the additional U.S. duties imposed in response can be lifted."

Though the tariffs are in response to the WTO case, the move is sure to ratchet up tensions between Washington and Brussels, where negotiators have struggled for nearly a year to make progress on proposed trade talks.

As the first step in the tariff process, Monday's announcement from the USTR contains a list of items that could be subjected to tariffs after a period for public comment and time for the two sides to negotiate.

The proposed list contains a number of civil aviation products, including Airbus aircrafts, the USTR said. It also includes a wide range of non-aviation items, from cheese to bicycles to kitchen knives to artists' brushes.

The USTR said its final list of items subject to duties, and their size, would not be finalized until after the WTO rules on the extent of harm from the EU's subsidies.

The law used to justify the tariffs -- Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 -- is the same legislation that has been used to impose tariffs on nearly $250 billion of goods on China.

The European tariffs differ, however, in that they would be imposed in response to a WTO ruling in the U.S.'s favor. The USTR pointed to a May 2018 finding from a WTO appellate report that "EU subsidies to high-value, twin-aisle aircraft have caused serious prejudice to U.S. interests."

The appellate report said the EU subsidies resulted in lost market share for Airbus's chief competitor Boeing Co. of Chicago.

"Boeing supports the U.S. Trade Representative and his team in their ongoing efforts to level the playing field in the global aircraft marketplace," the company said in a statement Monday. "Hopefully, the draft tariff list will compel the EU to comply with past WTO rulings against it."

Airbus couldn't be reached for comment.