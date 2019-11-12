Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

U.S. News Announces the 2020 Best Cruise Lines

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/12/2019 | 12:02am EST

WASHINGTON, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, publisher of Best HotelsBest Vacations and Best Travel Rewards Programs, today announced the 2020 Best Cruise Lines rankings, evaluating 176 ships in 17 top cruise lines across six categories. The rankings help travelers select the best cruise by brand, region, traveler type and budget.

U.S. News & World Report Logo. (PRNewsfoto/U.S. News & World Report)

With its impressive list of amenities (including zip lines and ice skating rinks), abundance of dining options and variety of itineraries at an affordable price point, Royal Caribbean International takes the No. 1 spot as the Best Cruise Line for the Money. Viking Ocean Cruises is the No. 1 Best Cruise Line for Couples and Best Luxury Cruise Line thanks to its adult-focused environment and luxurious, romantic amenities, such as fireplaces in each ship's common area and private verandas in every stateroom.

Disney Cruise Line, which offers ships tailored specifically to children and families, has remained the No. 1 Best Cruise Line for Families since U.S. News began ranking cruise lines. Additionally, for the seventh consecutive year, Disney is also the No. 1 Best Cruise Line in the Caribbean. Seabourn Cruise Line remains the No. 1 Best Cruise Line in the Mediterranean for 2020.

Cruise lines are also joining recent initiatives across many industries to become more environmentally conscious. Some lines are investing in liquefied natural gas-powered ships and eliminating single-use plastics on board to directly offset their environmental impact. Additionally, cruise lines are adding more unique sailing locations to their itinerary offerings as less-traveled destinations gain popularity, such as Antarctica, Madagascar and the Galapagos Islands.

"Cruise lines are constantly adapting to new trends and providing updated amenities to directly cater to what consumers want," said Nicola Wood, travel editor at U.S. News. "Whether you're planning your first voyage or you're a seasoned cruiser, the U.S. News Best Cruise Lines rankings offer insights to simplify your travel decisions based on your budget and chosen destination."

The methodology for the Best Cruise Lines rankings factors in expert evaluations of cruise ship quality, reputation among travelers, results from health assessments conducted by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other factors, such as price class and itinerary offerings.

2020 U.S. News Best Cruise Lines Rankings

For the Money
1. Royal Caribbean International
2. Celebrity Cruises
3. Norwegian Cruise Line                                                              

For Luxury
1. Viking Ocean Cruises
2. Seabourn Cruise Line
3. Crystal Cruises

For Families
1. Disney Cruise Line
2. Royal Caribbean International
3. Carnival Cruise Line                                                                   

For Couples
1. Viking Ocean Cruises
2. Seabourn Cruise Line
3. Crystal Cruises

In the Mediterranean
1. Seabourn Cruise Line
2. Crystal Cruises
3. Viking Ocean Cruises                                                                            

In the Caribbean
1. Disney Cruise Line
2. Royal Caribbean International
3. Seabourn Cruise Line

To share your thoughts about the Best Cruise Lines rankings, visit FacebookTwitter and Instagram using #BestCruises.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower people to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. A digital news and information company focused on Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars and Civic, USNews.com provides consumer advice, rankings and analysis to serve people making complex decisions throughout all stages of life. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-news-announces-the-2020-best-cruise-lines-300955648.html

SOURCE U.S. News & World Report


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:40aELAND OIL & GAS : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Eland Oil & Gas plc
AQ
12:33aBAIDU : China orders ByteDance's Toutiao to fix search, saying national hero smeared
RE
12:32aVietcombank, FWD Group sign 15-year bancassurance partnership
RE
12:31aNORWAY ROYAL SALMON : Q3 19 - Operational EBIT of MNOK 131
AQ
12:31aSVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN : Management change at Handelsbanken
AQ
12:30aAMERISUR RESOURCES : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Amerisur Resources plc
AQ
12:23aMain events scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 13
AQ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:15aSEMBCORP INDUSTRIES : Agrees to Terminate Capital City Development Project in India
DJ
12:14aSAN MIGUEL : set to shift to biodegradable plastic packages
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group