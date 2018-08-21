U.S. News & World Report Recognizes NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island as High Performing in Heart Failure

Brooklyn, NY, Aug. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island announced today that it has been recognized as a “High Performing” hospital in heart failure for 2018-2019 by U.S. News & World Report for the second consecutive year. The recognition signifies that the hospital performed significantly better in heart failure than the national average for hospitals.



“It is an honor to be recognized by U.S. News & World Report for our high-quality care for heart failure,” said William A. Brown, chief executive officer of NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island. “We see the recognition in our patients’ faces for the compassionate and expert care we provide every day. This external recognition reaffirms the high quality of our care.”



Among the underlying measures, NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island received an evaluation of “excellent” for survival rate, arguably the most important measure. It also received “excellent” for how often patients are discharged directly home instead of to another facility and for the volume of heart failure patients—a higher number of patients is associated with better outcomes.



The cardiology division of NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island offers diagnostic and clinical services for both inpatients and outpatients. The nine-bed coronary care unit and five-bed cardiac recovery unit are staffed by full-time attending cardiologists and cardiology fellows. Outpatient cardiac clinic services are provided for patients discharged from the hospital for follow-up and consultation services.



The hospital is equipped with a cardiac catheterization laboratory, where tests and procedures are performed to diagnose and treat cardiovascular disease. The lab features imaging equipment used to see the arteries and examine blood flow to and from the heart.



Inpatients at NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island are assigned a case manager who follows the patient throughout the healing journey within the hospital and after discharge. After hospital discharge, the case manager follows up with the patient at the 48-hour, 2-week, and 4-week marks; and ensures that the patient schedules and attends follow-up appointments, fills and picks up medications, and more.



“Our patients are our number-one priority,” said Terence Brady, MD, chief medical officer at NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island. “We have implemented policies and procedures to ensure that we provide them with the best care and patient experience possible, and our heart failure outcomes reflect those efforts.”



To schedule an appointment, call 844-UR-CONEY (844-872-6639).



About NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island

NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island is a 371-bed facility, one of the public health system’s 11 acute care hospitals that offers general and acute medical care to adults and children. NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island offers inpatient services for primary and acute care in general medicine, adult medicine, pediatrics, general surgery, medical and surgical sub-specialties, coronary care, intensive care, obstetrics and gynecology, midwifery, neonatology, critical care, rehabilitation medicine, psychiatry, and behavioral health services to a primary service area of approximately 900,000 NYC residents of southern Brooklyn. The hospital has designations as a SAFE Center of Excellence under the Sexual Assault Reform Act, Designated AIDS Center (DACs), Level 2 Perinatal Center, and a New York State-designated Stroke Center.



About NYC Health + Hospitals

NYC Health + Hospitals is the largest public health care system in the nation serving more than a million New Yorkers annually in more than 70 patient care locations across the city’s five boroughs. A robust network of outpatient, neighborhood-based primary and specialty care centers anchors care coordination with the system’s trauma centers, nursing homes, post-acute care centers, home care agency, and MetroPlus health plan—all supported by 11 essential hospitals. Its diverse workforce of more than 42,000 employees is uniquely focused on empowering New Yorkers, without exception, to live the healthiest life possible. For more information, visit www.nychealthandhospitals.org and stay connected on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/NYCHealthandHospitals or Twitter at @NYCHealthSystem.

